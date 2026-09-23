 Skip to main content
THE EARLY BIRD...

Live-Forever Billionaire, 65, Reveals Stomach-Churning Diet

If this is the price of immortality, it’s going to be a hard sell.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Ariel Emanuel attends The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on April 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Hollywood’s most famous agent, Ari Emanuel, has revealed his nauseating nutrition tip.

In Roll the Calls, his newly released memoir, the 65-year-old entertainment veteran shared that he eats live worms every day.

The book, which contains the stomach-churning longevity trick among other stunning and strange revelations, is co-written with J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter behind Prince Harry’s scandalous memoir, Spare.

US fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and US talent agent Ari Emanuel leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel photographed here on their way to the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on June 27, 2025, in Venice.

Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images

In its review of Roll the Calls, the New York Times described the book as “vindictive,” and wrote that Emanuel is “on a quest to live forever.”

His morning routine starts before sunrise at 4 a.m., and includes many of the habits advertised by other live-forever enthusiasts: stretching, meditation, breath work, sauna, ice plunge, and infrared light.

He tops the routine off with a protein shake, and something even the most enthusiastic biohacking bros have not admitted to: a cup of worms. Not cooked, not fried, but alive.

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, poses for a portrait on March 18, 2021 in Century City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariel Emanuel in Century City, California, in March 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

An excerpt from the book revealed that Emanuel, who inspired Jeremy Piven’s character Ari Gold on HBO’s Entourage, also recommends this diet to others.

Emanuel, who represents A-listers like Quentin Tarantino and Oprah Winfrey, wrote about one lunch where the topic of diet came up.

Jeremy Piven as Ari Gold in “Entourage.”

Jeremy Piven as Ari Gold in “Entourage.”

HBO/IMDb

He recalled a conversation between himself and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) co-founder Michael Ovitz, 79: “He goes to the gym; he thinks that means he’s taking care of himself. But it doesn’t. I scold him. He hasn’t gotten his blood work done in years, he isn’t doing ice plunges, he isn’t doing daily breath work, he isn’t fasting. And he needs to be eating worms.”

Bryan Johnson
EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE

Live-Forever Nut, 48, Reveals How He Controls Girlfriend, 30

Roosa Rahkonen

According to Emanuel, the worms address “inflammation” and “to eat the bad bacteria in my gut.”

In a 2023 interview with the Freakonomics podcast, he said he starts his morning with “Thai helminths or U.K. helminths, which are live microbes for my gut.” Both are parasitic worms.

Ezekiel Emanuel wrote a book about him and his brothers, titled “Brothers Emanuel.” Pictured here in 2013, advertising the book on SiriusXM in New York City.

Ezekiel Emanuel wrote a book about him and his brothers, titled “Brothers Emanuel.” Pictured here in 2013, advertising the book on SiriusXM in New York City.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Despite his quest to discover the key to eternal life, Emanuel’s two accomplished older brothers have different approaches to aging.

In 2014, Ezekiel J. Emanuel, 69, wrote an essay for The Atlantic, titled “Why I Hope to Die at 75.”

In the essay, the oncologist and bioethicist wrote that his preference to die at 75 “drives my brothers crazy.”

Rahm Emanuel, former US Ambassador to Japan, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May, 5, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rahm Emanuel pictured speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, in May 2026.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Seventy-five is also a meaningful number for Rahm Emanuel, 66, the former mayor of Chicago, the chief of staff to Barack Obama, and an ambassador to Japan under the Biden administration.

In 2026, Rahm, who is toying with a presidential run in 2028, said government officials should have a mandatory retirement age of 75.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump emerges with Ari Emanuel after their meeting in the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump and Ari Emanuel at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in November 2016.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Emanuel used to represent President Donald J. Trump, 80, whom he dropped as a client after Trump took office in 2017.

“I tell him I’ve never dropped a client with such ease,” the WME Group’s executive chairman writes in his memoir. “And I tell him I didn’t vote for him.”

arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ari Emanuel, 65, is married to Sarah Staudinger, 37. Pictured here at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Emanuel is married to Sarah Staudinger, 37, the founder of fashion brand Staud. The couple’s 2022 St. Tropez ceremony was officiated by Seinfeld creator Larry David, another of Emanuel’s clients.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Ari Emanuel, John McEnroe, Larry David and Michael Kives attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Ari Emanuel, John McEnroe, Larry David, and Michael Kives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in March 2024.

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Before his three-day wedding to Staudinger, Emanuel was married to Sarah Hardwick Addington from 1996 to 2018. The ex-couple shares three sons and a daughter.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 16: ROSEANNE - "Promo's" 1988 Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
THE LEAN LEBOWSKI

John Goodman Shows Off 200-Pound Weight Loss in Sleek Tuxedo

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW