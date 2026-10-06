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SILVER BULLET

‘80s Idol Makes Her First Public Appearance in 4 Years

She showed off her breathtaking gray hair, with fans declaring the actress “beautiful as ever.”

Lenny Kravitz with wife Lisa Bonet and daughter Zoe at a press conference in Lincoln Center, New York City, 1989.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Lisa Bonet stunned fans with her look during her first public appearance in four years.

The 58-year-old High Fidelity actress sat in the front row at Celine’s spring/summer 2027 ready-to-wear runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, wore a silky black dress, black sheer tights, and kitten-heeled ankle boots. Outside, she layered the outfit with a beige trench coat.

She accessorized with a beige purse, a spike septum piercing, and round sunglasses, which she kept on throughout the event.

One detail that caught many fans’ eyes was Bonet’s salt-and-pepper locks, which reached down to her waist.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross posted a photo with Lisa Bonet on Instagram.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross posted a photo with Lisa Bonet on Instagram.

Instagram/Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross posted a photo on Instagram with Bonet, which was reposted by Instagram fan page “lisasbonet.”

The comments were filled with compliments from fans calling Bonet “as beautiful as ever” and saying they were “still crushing” over her.

Fans were stunned by Lisa Bonet’s look during her latest appearance.

Fans were stunned by Lisa Bonet’s look during her latest appearance.

Instagram/lisasbonet

“Look up the word ‘stunner’ in the dictionary, you will find Lisa Bonet’s face right beside it,” one person wrote.

Another fan added, “When drinking water & minding [your] business has you looking peaceful & fabulous.”

Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable, Marisa Tomei as Maggie Lauten.

Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor, Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable, and Marisa Tomei as Maggie Lauten in the NBC sitcom “A Different World” in 1987.

NBCU Photo Bank

Many wondered whether the extremely rare appearance signaled a new project for Bonet.

Olivia Colman attends the New York premiere of "The Roses" at Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025, in New York City.
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“Allowing herself to be filmed and publicized, she has something coming up,” one fan speculated. Multiple people chimed in, hoping she would appear in the second season of Netflix’s new A Different World reboot.

Many of her co-stars from the sitcom that ran from 1987 to 1993 are part of the reprise, including Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell.

Presenter Lisa Bonet (L) and actor Jason Momoa pose during the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, in October 2015.

Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

Bonet has rarely been photographed since she announced her divorce from Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in 2022.

The couple met at a jazz club in 2005, and Momoa, who had a crush on Bonet when she was on The Cosby Show, made a move.

THE COSBY SHOW -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (front row l-r) Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable, Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable (back row l-r) Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable Kendall, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux (Photo by Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Lisa Bonet became a teen idol after starring as Denise Huxtable Kendall in “The Cosby Show.” Pictured here on season 3 with Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Phylicia Rashad, Sabrina Le Beauf, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Bill Cosby and, Tempestt Bledsoe.

Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They welcomed their first child, Lola Momoa, in 2007, and their second, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, in 2008, before they married in 2017.

Momoa and Bonet announced their split in January 2022 and finalized their divorce in July 2024.

<p><p>Having dropped the name “Romeo Blue” and married Lisa Bonet, <a href="/content/dailybeast/articles/2011/08/29/lenny-kravitz-s-black-white-album-funk-soul-r-b-with-jay-z.html">Lenny Kravitz</a><a href="https://webmail.iac.com/owa/redir.aspx?C=871e8e0588604d94a49416ba982551bc&amp;URL=https%3a%2f%2fwebmail.iac.com%2fOWA%2fredir.aspx%3fC%3ddf6e811900a74817b4fd33e34c6d366c%26URL%3dhttp%253a%252f%252fwww.thedailybeast.com%252farticles%252f2011%252f08%252f29%252flenny-kravitz-s-black-white-album-funk-soul-r-b-with-jay-z.html"><u></u></a> wrote a song—“Flowers for Zoe”— for their new daughter that appeared on his 1991 album, <i>Mama Said.</i> Now 23, Zoe Kravitz is an actress—she appeared in <i>X-Men: First Class</i>—and model, who dates <i>Gossip Girl</i> star Penn Badgley.</p></p>

Lisa Bonet with Lenny Kravitz and their daughter Zoë Kravitz in 1989.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Before marrying Momoa, Bonet was in a highly public relationship with, and later married, rockstar Lenny Kravitz.

Portrait of American musician Lenny Kravitz sitting on a motorcycle in Chicago, Illinois on June 7, 1996.
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The ‘80s “it” couple met in an elevator at a New Edition concert in 1985. Kravitz recognized Bonet from The Cosby Show and, despite his nervousness sparked a conversation by complimenting her hair.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Actress Zoë Kravitz (R) with mother, actress Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Kravitz and Bonet married in 1987 and welcomed their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in 1988, before separating in 1991.

Zoë is a successful actress who is engaged to singer and former boy-bander Harry Styles, 32. The mother-daughter duo was spotted dancing at his concert in September and attending a Saturday Night Live after-party he hosted in March.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Lenny Kravitz (center) and actresses Zoe Kravitz (L) and Lisa Bonet R) attend the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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