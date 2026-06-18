Lifestyle LIP SERVICE This “Anti-Aging” Straw Is Designed to Prevent Mouth Wrinkles You’ve tried the serums. You’ve done the retinol. But have you switched your straw? The Daily Beast

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It may sound like the kind of thing a wellness influencer would say right before trying to sell you a $90 mushroom latte, but the Lipzi Anti-Aging Straw might just be the most sensible, least annoying anti-aging product to come along in years.

It probably never occurred to you that drinking from a straw (sorry, Stanley) could cause mouth lines, but the science is there. Every time you sip from a traditional straw, you purse your lips. If you drink from a straw daily, you’re probably doing this dozens (maybe hundreds) of times a day.

Over the years, that repetitive muscle movement (the same mechanism that can cause perioral wrinkles, aka “smoker’s lines”) carves fine lines right around your mouth.

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I recently caught a glimpse of myself during a Zoom, taking a sip from my Simple Modern tumbler, and was legitimately shocked at all the wrinkles that formed as I took sip after sip. I decided I needed to find a solution—and one that wasn’t another expensive serum or cream.

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Amazon $ 21 Lipzi Stainless Steel Anti-Wrinkle Straw The stainless steel straws and straw toppers feature a patented design to help prevent perioral wrinkles (vertical lines). Shop At Amazon

What does an “anti-aging” straw do?

The Lipzi straw features a wider, curved lip-resting area that lets you sip without the tight, puckered grip a conventional straw demands. Instead of your lips cinching inward around a narrow tube, they rest more naturally against the straw’s ergonomic opening. This means less muscle strain, fewer repetitive creases, and less wrinkle formation compounding over time.

The straw is stainless steel and comes with a cleaning brush. It’s reusable, dishwasher-safe, and sized to fit the 40-ounce Stanley tumblers that have colonized every office desk and gym bag in America.

Do anti-aging straws actually work?

The evidence supporting anti-wrinkle straws is not exactly double-blind clinical trial territory. You’re not going to find a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine comparing peri-oral wrinkle formation in straw users versus straw abstainers over a 20-year period.

But the logic is sound, and unlike anti-aging formulas like retinoids (which can irritate the skin) or laser treatments (which can cost thousands of dollars), this straw costs about $21 and might marginally reduce one small source of skin stress.

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Thousands of TikTok users swear by the straw, dermatologists say there’s no harm in trying, and the product has racked up enthusiastic reviews from people who describe themselves as newly straw-converted skincare obsessives.

It’s also caught on specifically among people who’ve had lip fillers or lip neuromodulator injections like Botox (aka the “lip flip”)—the wider sipping surface is gentler on treated lips and may even help prevent filler migration, something traditional straw suction can allegedly contribute to.

The final verdict

Is the Lipzi anti-wrinkle straw going to turn back the clock 10 years? No. Is it going to replace sunscreen, sleep, or hydration as the pillars of good skin? Absolutely not. But it’s just around $21, it works with your Stanley (and any other tumbler), it’s better for the ocean than plastic, and it might help your lips avoid one entirely preventable source of repetitive strain.

In a beauty world full of products that promise the moon and cost a fortune, a smarter straw that actually makes physiological sense is a genuinely rare find. I’ve been using mine for several months and I’ve noticed less lines around and on my lips. Sip accordingly.

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