Lindsey Vonn Shares Update After Devastating Olympic Crash

Lindsey Vonn, 41, is back home following her shocking crash in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday, Vonn shared a video on Instagram that documented her journey home to the U.S. from Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, Italy. She underwent four surgeries after suffering a ruptured ACL and severe tibia fracture from the incident.

“My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME!“ she wrote in the caption.

Vonn described her journey as moving by ambulance from the ICU to the plane, then another ambulance ride to a U.S. hospital.

“Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home 🙏🏻❤️ and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more," she wrote in the caption.

Lindsey Vonn during the Women's Downhill training Milano Cortina Olympics 2 days before her crash. Al Bello/Getty Images

“My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days. As always, I appreciate all the love and support,” she wrote.

Since the crash, Vonn has kept her followers updated, sharing gratitude for the support from friends, family, her team, and medical staff. She wrote on Instagram, “Thankful for friends, family, my team and all the medical staff that are getting me back to myself…. I’m slowly coming back to life, back to basics and the simple things in life that mean the most. Smile. Laugh. Love.”

Lindsey Vonn during an official training for the women's downhill event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo on February 7, 2026. Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

The accident in the Winter Olympics was Vonn’s second in the span of 10 days, after she ruptured her ACL in the World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Vonn said the two incidents were not related.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” she wrote on Instagram after her second accident.

She added, “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”

The Olympic gold medalist and skiing legend also posted about her healing status on X. “Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week...been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing.”

X/Lindsey Vonn

Vonn ended the post on a note of gratitude, writing, "Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me.”