Lifestyle UNDERNEATH IT ALL Lily Allen Shows Off Post-Divorce Plastic Surgery in Racy Lingerie Shoot The 40-year-old singer’s lace-clad portrait session drew praise from fans. Intimissimi

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Lily Allen, 40, showed off the results of her post-divorce plastic surgery enhancements in a risque new photo shoot.

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The British singer announced a partnership with Intimissimi on Monday, revealing that she is the lingerie company’s new U.K. brand ambassador.

She accompanied the news with a series of steamy shots in which she modeled different sets from the brand, putting a spotlight on the breast implants she got following her highly publicized separation from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Allen posed for the lingerie brand in a matching trio of slinky black pieces. Intimissimi

In one of the campaign photos, Allen lay on a bed wearing a trio of lacy undergarments. The slinky lineup included a black balconette bra ($85, Shop Now), high-waisted hipsters ($25, Shop Now), and a silk robe ($199, Shop Now), all from Intimissimi, which counts German supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, among its other A-list collaborators.

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Her shiny black hair was pulled into a bun, her bangs styled to the front, and her large brown eyes accentuated with dark eyeliner.

Allen is on tour for her October 2025 album, West End Girl, which details her relationship with Harbour, 50, including the couple’s tumultuous open marriage.

Lily Allen with David Harbour at the opening night for "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" in London in 2023. Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The couple reportedly called it quits in February 2025, four years after tying the knot.

One of Allen’s standout looks from the campaign immediately evoked a bridal vibe, featuring a white silky lace bra ($85, Shop Now), string thong ($18, Shop Now), a robe ($230, Shop Now), and a garter belt ($35, Shop Now).

For the most bridal look of the bunch, Allen wore a floor-length ivory robe over a matching triangle bra and pair of underwear. Intimissimi

After the couple’s split, in March 2025, Allen discussed undergoing breast augmentation on Miss Me? Podcast.

At the time, she said her breasts were still hard and sitting high on her chest—a general sign of recent surgery. Breast implants typically settle in three to six months after surgery, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In another portrait from the brand's photo shoot with Allen, the singer wore a lighter look, including a powder-blue bra and underwear set and white silk robe. Intimissimi

Still, she found herself enjoying the results more and more.

“I’m like buying fancy lingerie that my boobs can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone,” she said, adding, “I haven’t sent them to anyone yet, but it will hopefully get there at some point.”

At the time, the mother of two joked that she might next undergo a Brazilian butt lift, a procedure where a patient’s own fat is injected into their buttocks. “I quite want the bum,” she said.

In October 2025, Allen explained to Perfect her reasoning for breast augmentation, saying she had lost a lot of weight over the previous year.

The British music icon also wore a subtler, sheer-black look for the campaign. Intimissimi

“I knew that I had to gain weight. And I’ve always been bottom-heavy, and so I had a fear that if I was to gain weight, my body would feel out of proportion,” she said. “And so I felt like, why not gift myself a get-out clause? Make it feel more enticing.”

That month, she also told Vogue UK that her plastic surgeon was Dr. Steven M. Levine, the New York City doctor who performed Kris Jenner’s second facelift.

The campaign photos drew admiration on social media, with comments filled with heart and fire emojis.

Instagram/Lily Allen

One fan commented, “Single mum, number 1 album, sold out tour and now lingerie ambassador... and at 40 years old?! Absolutely iconic.”

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