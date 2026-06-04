LGBTQ+-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop and Support During June and Beyond
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It’s officially June (aka Pride Month), which means it’s a great time to harness your spending power by supporting people and brands making a difference for and within the LGBTQ+ community.
In honor of this special month, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands to shop—not only during the month of June, but every month.
Many brands are also donating funds to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations for Pride Month, making it an extra great time to show your support. From targeted skincare to dreamy scented candles, these LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands are worthy of your attention—and hard-earned coin—all year long.
Beekman 1802
Snif
OLEHENRIKSEN
MALIN+GOETZ
Patrick Ta Beauty
Undefined Beauty
This plant and adaptogen-powered Black and LGBTQ-owned beauty brand launched in 2018 to democratize beauty and demystify plant-based tools like adaptogens and botanicals. Founder Dorian Morris is committed to utilizing a “clean-ical” approach to beauty and wellness, harnessing plant wisdom with active ingredients to ensure the products are clean while still being effective.
Boy Smells
If I could sniff anything forever, it would be Boy Smells. In late 2015, Boy Smells began as an in-home experiment in Los Angeles that has since blossomed into a delicious array of spicy, woody, and botanical-scented products. From the brand’s very beloved and well-known candles to its GENDERFUL fine fragrances—which celebrate and mix traditionally masculine and feminine scents together—you can’t go wrong with whichever avenue(s) you let your greatest scent desires wander down.
Peace Out Skincare
Alder New York
ONE/SIZE
Makeup artist and social media influencer Patrick Starrr launched ONE/SIZE in 2020 as an inclusive beauty brand with the overarching goal of “elevating the voices of the unheard” with products that allow everyone to express themselves. Not only are ONE/SIZE’s products extremely pigmented, easy to use (even for those with super-long nails!), and available in expanded shade ranges, but Starrr actually received an esthetician license to ensure all the products are sensitive-skin-friendly, too.
Hi Beautiful You
As a proud gay man, Hi Beautiful You founder, Richard Anderson (who is also the founder of Per-fékt Beauty) launched his makeup/skincare hybrid brands to encourage others to feel more confident in their skin and embrace their true selves. The LGBT-owned brand’s bestselling Skin Perfecting Tint is like liquid pantyhose, giving the body a mild tint of color and blurring the look of cellulite, discoloration, and other blemishes without the odor or commitment of a self-tanner.
JVN Hair
Founded by Queer Eye alum Jonathan Van Ness, JVN Hair offers effective hair care products for all genders, hair types, and hair concerns. The inclusive hair care line is not only committed to offering hair care for everyone, but it’s also focused on sustainability, from its clean formulas to its eco-friendly packaging.
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