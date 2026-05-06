Lifestyle SWEET ZZZZ Lena Dunham Swears by These Side-Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ The “Girls” creator recently shared her favorite over-the-counter sleep aid. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ozlo.

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Like so many of us, Lena Dunham goes to sleep listening to true crime podcasts. Whether you sleep solo or with a partner, you’re often faced with the challenge of dozing off with bulky headphones in the way. Wired headphones can get caught in your hair or on your face, and most other Bluetooth headphones can get lost in your sheets or pillows if they fall out of your ear.

Fortunately, Dunham found a solution. The Girls creator recently told The Strategist that she relies on Ozlo’s Sleepbuds to help her doze off in comfort. “These stay in,” she says of the innovative earbuds designed specifically for sleeping (especially if you’re a side sleeper!).

Her favorite part? How well the sleeping earbuds respond to how people actually sleep.

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“They can also tell when you have fallen asleep and switch from true crime to white noise, which is incredible because you may wake up in the middle of the night to an extra-alarming detail,” Dunham says.

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OZLO $ 250 Ozlo Sleepbuds The Sleepbuds are a science-backed, innovative wearable developed by former Bose engineers, with biometric sleep detection that can tell when you’ve fallen asleep. They immediately transition to sounds designed to put you into a state of rest. Shop At OZLO

The Ozlo Sleepbuds also connect painlessly to your favorite streaming apps, so you can listen to audiobooks, music, or podcasts. “It feels like, ‘I’ve got you,’” Dunham says. “You don’t have to check your phone; you can just let the horrific details of this case waft over you until you’re asleep.”

Lena Dunham has long lived with chronic illness, including diagnoses of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and endometriosis, and has been open about writing her recently published memoir in bed.

“I was on a plane, and a guy sat down next to me and pulled them out, and I couldn’t help it—I breached the barrier and said, ‘Are they not incredible?’ We talked about them for an hour.”

Whether you’re a side sleeper, looking for a way to avoid disrupting a partner in bed without resorting to the couch, or just want to be comfortable while drifting off to your favorite audiobook or podcast, Ozlo’s Sleepbuds are a true bedtime game-changer.

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