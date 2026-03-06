Lifestyle THAT'S A WRAP Legendary Designer, 79, Unveils Her Most Exciting Collection in Years The best part? Its prices start at $35. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A designer known for her timeless style and luxurious, quality pieces, Diane von Fürstenberg just debuted her most exciting collection in years—and it doesn’t have a single garment in it.

Fürstenberg, the 79-year-old fashion legend behind the iconic jersey wrap dresses, released a limited-edition beauty line with Estée Lauder this week.

Diane von Furstenberg at Revlon's "Unforgettable Women of 1990" gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While her classic clothing aesthetic will forever hold a place in fashion lovers’ hearts, fans are thrilled to see her branching out into a fresh new endeavor that’s specifically designed for the face.

The Estée Lauder x Diane von Furstenberg Collection includes lip oils, a blush stick, and a perfume.

Estée Lauder $ 85 Estée Lauder x DVF Limited Edition InCharge Essence d’Eau Fragrance Shop At Estée Lauder

With base notes of vanilla and white musk, and top notes of saffron, lemon, and mandarin, this floral perfume is the first-ever water-based fragrance from Estée Lauder.

It’s described on the website as “a potion of empowerment and confidence for the modern Cleopatra who inspires and leads the world.”

While poetic notes about fragrances are always appreciated, we checked the review section to see if this scent lives up to its hype. In it, we saw review after review from happy customers.

“I am usually not one for floral fragrances, but warm florals mixed with soft woods and amber give it a really nice, confident, polished vibe that I really like,” one wrote. “It feels elegant, timeless, and quietly powerful. This is a kind of scent I’d like to wear to a workplace when I want to impress people.”

Estée Lauder $ 45 Estée Lauder x DVF Limited Edition InCharge Glossy Lip Oil Gift Set Shop At Estée Lauder

These conditioning lip oils come in a 3-piece set in shades Crystal, Salt Pink, and Dusk Pink. They can be used on their own or with lipstick, and promise to last up to eight hours.

The reviews praise the formulas for their “great shine” and subtle hues. “They are very hydrating and make my lips feel soft and juicy,” one customer wrote.

Estée Lauder $ 35 Estée Lauder x DVF Limited Edition InCharge Multi-Use Blush Stick Shop At Estée Lauder

The collection’s universally flattering blush stick is suitable for all skin types, though its buildable formula comes in just one shade, Pink Me, a “pearlescent pink with a creme finish.”

On the website, a tester writes that the product is “super creamy and flies on easily. It blends out effortlessly and gives a sheer-to-buildable color with a radiant finish. This blush is perfect for those no-makeup makeup days.”

Diane von Furstenberg posing for Vogue in her New York living room, with portraits by Andy Warhol in 1976. Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images

On Estée Lauder’s Instagram, Fürstenberg shared her thoughts behind the collection.

“We decided to call the fragrance, the cheek stick, and the gloss InCharge,” she explained in the video. “To be in charge is first and foremost a commitment to yourself. it is owning who you are, it is being yourself, it’s about the dialogue you have with you—own it. Once you own it, and you feel in charge, you can practise the power of kindness, and that is a gift because kindness is a currency and generosity is the best investment.”

Fürstenberg owns a platform by the same name, built to inspire and “advocate for women everywhere”.

In a second Instagram video, she reminisced about the first time she felt the powerful feeling.

“The first time I felt in charge, I was nine years old,” she recalled. “My mother put me on the train all by myself between Brussels and Paris, and it was about five hours alone in the train. deep down I was actually a little scared, but of course I would never admit it, and I was so proud, so proud, to be in charge.”

