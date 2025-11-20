Legendary ’90s Model Gets Dramatic Platinum Blonde Makeover

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Supermodel Tyra Banks, 51, is no stranger to dramatic hair transformations, and her latest hue is a nod to old Hollywood glamour.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who rose to prominence in the late 1990s, debuted a dramatically different look at the 2025 ARIA Awards in Sydney. Her new style featured a single-shade, pale blonde hair color that InStyle magazine called “Marilyn Monroe-coded.”

In the photos, Banks wears a black form-fitting top with a deep V-neckline, paired with tight black pants and heels. Against the dark outfit, her curled, thick blonde hair falling to her shoulders steals the show.

Tyra Banks at the 2025 ARIA Awards on Nov. 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

Banks accessorized her sleek outfit with four maximalist statement rings, drop pendant earrings, and a collection of layered chunky necklaces featuring a large cross pendant. Her eyeshadow is a shimmery shade of silver, and her lipstick is a metallic maroon.

On November 19, Banks shared an Instagram post in collaboration with New Idea Magazine to her more than seven million followers, featuring a video of herself posing on the red carpet. In the comments, reactions to her fresh look were mixed. One fan wrote, “I’m LOVING this blondeeeeeeeee Ms. Banks,” while another one stated, “Outfit yes Hair no.”

The entire look is in stark contrast to her previous style, a rich dark-chestnut lob, which she wore to the Freakier Friday premiere in August.

At the Australia "Freakier Friday" premiere in August, Banks was still a brunette. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

As the host of America’s Next Top Model reality show competition from 2003 to 2015, Banks revealed countless new looks, often inspired by the themes or challenges of each episode. In 2009, Banks was lauded for revealing her natural hair on an episode of her eponymous TV show, The Tyra Banks Show, which she hosted from 2005 to 2010.

This is not the first time Banks rocked blonde locks. She represented at the 2018 BET Awards in a sharp blonde bob. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Throughout her career, Banks has been inventive with her hair, going from waist-length hair to a bob and a pixie cut, and from deep tones to lighter ones.

Banks modeling at the Jil Sander ready-to-wear runway show in Milan, 1992. Art Streiber/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

For two years, Banks has worked to expand her career beyond fashion and television. The model moved to Australia in late 2023 with businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, whom she’s been romantically linked to since 2019, and son, York, 9, to focus on her ice cream brand, SMiZE & Dream. The name of the brand comes from Banks’ iconic advice to the America’s Next Top Model contestants to “smile with their eyes,” or “smize.”