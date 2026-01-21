LeAnn Rimes Undergoes $10K Treatment Months After Her Teeth Fell Out Onstage

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Country star LeAnn Rimes, 43, posted a video detailing the expensive wellness treatments she recently undertook just months after a dramatic onstage incident sparked concerns over her health. In June 2025, the singer’s teeth fell out during a performance, requiring her to “pop” her dental bridge back in.

The video posted to Rimes’s Instagram offers an in-depth look at the Grammy-winning artist’s visit to the Next Health clinic in Nashville, Tennessee.

The medical wellness franchise describes itself as a “health optimization and longevity center.” Rimes visited the clinic for “therapeutic plasma exchange,” a popular longevity treatment that takes 2 to 4 hours and costs $10,000.

“I have a day off in Nashville from filming 9-1-1: Nashville,” she begins the video. Rimes plays the role of singer Dixie Bennings on the ABC drama. “And if you’ve been following my page, you know that on my days off you can usually find me at Next Health getting a little tuneup.” The video then shows Rimes sitting on a medical recliner as a nurse hooks IVs into both of her arms.

Rimes details her intent in the post’s caption, writing, “Listening to my body and choosing what feels supportive for this season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring. I demand so much from my body and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it I possibly can.”

She continued, “This is my second round of plasma exchange with @nexthealth to help clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics and this time, I’ve added stem cells to encourage overall repair.”

LeAnn Rimes at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, 2025. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In the video, Rimes explains the methodology behind the high-end procedure. “So, we’re pulling out the plasma from this arm, which has a very large needle in it currently,” she says, pointing to her left arm. Then, while gesturing to her right arm, Rimes asks the nurse, “And then this side is… what’s this doing?“

“There’s a big centrifuge here that separates your red blood cells from plasma. The plasma goes up into this catch bag, and then we’re replacing your plasma with a saline,“ the nurse says.

“All my plastic particles, and mold, and nastiness is coming out,” Rimes comments, looking at the catch bag.

The video cuts to Rimes, now with a single IV. “You’ve removed all my toxins,” she says to the nurse. “Well, not all of them, but whatever came out in that bag. And now we are giving me my blood back.”

Rimes then shows the bag, now filled with a deep yellow liquid, to the camera and describes its contents as “the stuff that came out of my body.”

LeAnn Rimes performed onstage during 'A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys' in Hollywood, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

But the discarded fluid didn’t mark the end of her appointment. “Now I’m getting a push of stem cells,” Rimes tells viewers.

The singer then receives 5 million stem cells, which she refers to in her caption as an “oil change for your body.” According to the Next Health website, TPE therapy is a “cutting-edge procedure [that] supports longevity, immune resilience, and overall cellular health by optimizing the body’s internal environment.”

After her treatments, Rimes says, “I was told I could have flu-like symptoms or a headache after the stem cells, and sure enough.”

Rimes is often open about her medical challenges and unconventional treatments on social media, including the now-infamous teeth incident when her dental bridge popped out during a performance of her 1996 hit, “One Way Ticket.”

At the time, she spoke about the unexpected interruption on TikTok, saying, “I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song.”