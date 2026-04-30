Lifestyle PLUM GLOW Le Prunier’s Plum-Powered Beauty Oil Supports Radiant Skin Sans Congestion A single-ingredient plum oil that delivers glow, hydration, and barrier repair—without clogging your pores. Le Prunier.

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Face oils can be divisive—especially if you’re prone to breakouts, have oily skin, or just don’t like feeling greasy. There was a time when I swore off face oils entirely, convinced that oil-free skincare was the only way to keep my sensitive, reactive, and acne-prone skin happy. It turns out that I was very, very wrong. In fact, your skin misses out on a lot when you cut out oils completely, and it often produces even more oil to compensate. In other words, it’s not about depriving our skin of moisture; it’s just about finding the right face oil for your skin type.

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil is the face oil to end all face oils—or at least for those of us nervous about clogging our pores. I’ve tested more formulas than I can count in my beauty writing career, and very few earn a permanent spot in my routine—this one has. I’ve been using it consistently for over four years, which says everything. It brightens, helps fade dark spots, delivers deep hydration, and offers antioxidant protection without clogging pores or tipping my skin off balance.

If you’re prone to congestion, irritation, or full-blown breakdowns, you know how delicate the balance is between finding a formula that’s emollient enough without being comedogenic. Le Prunier’s Plum Oil is rich enough to nourish, but light enough not to overwhelm. What really sets it apart, though, is how well it plays with my other skincare and makeup.

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Credo Beauty $ 78 Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil Whether I’m layering it over actives like vitamin C or retinoids or mixing it into moisturizer for an extra glow, this fast-absorbing elevates whatever I pair it with—adding just enough richness without ever feeling heavy. Shop At Credo Beauty Shop At Quince

Despite how well it performs, the formula itself is refreshingly simple. It’s made with 100 percent pure prunus domestica seed oil (aka plum oil). The quality comes down to sourcing: the brand was founded by sisters Jacqueline, Elaine, and Allison Taylor, who harvest the oil from their family’s organic plum farm in Northern California. Naturally rich in vitamins, omega-6 and -9 fatty acids, polyphenols, and antioxidants, the oil helps support the skin barrier, boost hydration, and improve overall tone over time.

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When I first started using it, my barrier was in rough shape after years of using tretinoin (aka Retin-A). Slowly but surely, this oil helped bring my skin back, softening dryness, calming redness, and fading lingering dark spots without triggering breakouts or rashes, and without leaving my skin feeling like an oil slick.

I’ve also loved watching the brand expand over the years. While the Plum Beauty Oil remains my forever staple, a few other standouts include Plumscreen SPF 31 ($80), a creamy sunscreen that leaves zero white cast, the Plumbody Body Creme ($82), and the Plumtox Clarifying Enzyme Mask ($85). Like the original, everything is made with clean, organic ingredients—and none of it has ever irritated my (very sensitive) skin.

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