Lauren Sánchez Bezos Says Her Biggest Wedding Moment Had Nothing to Do With Jeff

Lauren Sánchez Bezos recalled the “most meaningful” moment from her wedding last summer—and it wasn’t her vows to Jeff Bezos. In fact, it had nothing to do with the billionaire Amazon founder.

On Tuesday, Sánchez Bezos appeared on Today to talk about her latest children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea. During the appearance, the host, Craig Melvin, asked about the biggest moment of her widely covered—and locally deplored—wedding.

Sánchez Bezos married the 62-year-old billionaire on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy, surrounded by 200 guests. The list featured myriad A-listers, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and fellow billionaire Bill Gates.

But it wasn’t her famous guests, nor even her husband, who held the top spot in Sánchez Bezos’s memory.

“The biggest moment was with my kids. They all got to do speeches,” Sánchez stated, noting that one of her son’s speeches stood out the most.

“One of my kids, who is dyslexic—and he lets me talk about it—went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him, and I had no idea what he was going to say,” she began.

Sánchez Bezos is a mother to three children, including 25-year-old Nikko, from her marriage to former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, and Evan, 19, and Ella, 18, from her marriage to businessman Patrick Whitesell.

“He was in the fourth grade and not writing well, and he wrote this sentence that says, ‘I can do this,’” she said. “And it was his first sentence. And that’s really late to be writing your first sentence—as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows. I blew it up, and I put it in our kitchen, and it says, ‘I can do this.’”

Sánchez Bezos, who did not specify which one of her boys she was talking about, continued, “He talked about how special that moment was for him.”

“That was literally the most meaningful and impactful moment at my wedding,” she said, before laughing and correcting herself. “Besides getting married to Jeff.”

“Okay, alright, okay, it was the second most [impactful].”

She said that her new husband’s children delivered speeches at the wedding, too.

“Being able to see our kids talk about what is important to them was really powerful,” she said.

Sánchez Bezos said her two missions for the new book were to get parents to read more to their children and to help children with reading differences, such as dyslexia, which she also has.

“I didn’t know I was dyslexic until I was 19,″ Sánchez Bezos explained. She was tested after a community college teacher noticed her struggling.

“I was like ‘I can’t write,’ and she goes, ‘you’re not dumb. You just can’t spell,” she recalled.

Sánchez Bezos said she hid the condition throughout her life—even when she was a news anchor.

“No one knew I was dyslexic except my co-anchor,” she said, adding that her co-anchor, Rick Garcia, would whisper words to her ear to help her.