Can anyone cause a stir quite like Kim Kardashian? The queen of controversy is restocking her two most viral products ever, the pubic hair panties and sculpting face strap, in time for holiday gift-shopping season.

In October, Kardashian made a major, albeit heavily criticized, announcement: the bush is back in style. Her brand, Skims, debuted the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, a skimpy undergarment with a fluffy covering that mimicked pubic hair. Sold in different textures, hair colors, skin tones, and sizes (from XXS to 4X), the controversial product quickly sold out. If you missed out on the viral bush panties, though, you could always join the waitlist on the Skims website.

Two color combinations of the new Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Skims

If you joined the waitlist, some pretty exciting news dropped into your inbox over the weekend. At long last, the hairy thong, priced at $32, was finally back in stock. The bad news for merkin fans who didn’t check their email in time, though: against the odds, and despite all the criticism, these undies have sold out completely again.

If you’re still looking to gift something to a person who loves a viral internet moment, there is another option.

Skims also caused a stir earlier this year with its shapewear for the face. The wrap, reminiscent of a post-surgery compression bandage, initially made headlines for its perceived absurdity, then again when Anthony Hopkins reviewed it as Hannibal Lecter, his iconic character from The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal.

The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, too, quickly sold out, but received a quicker restock than its undergarment counterpart, making its way back to virtual shelves on November 1. Although the wrap is already sold out in the shade Cocoa, you can still snag it on the website for $48 in the other shade, Clay.

If you’re still dreaming of getting your hands on Skims’ bush thong, we’d recommend you join the waitlist ASAP—merkins are the hottest commodity of the 2025 holiday season, after all.