Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence Over Her Most Controversial Accessory

Kim Kardashian, 45, offered a strange explanation for the now-infamous elephant leather Birkin bag she wore in All’s Fair: it was a fake.

Kim addressed the controversy during an appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.

“I know one story that really bothered you, and rightfully so, was the elephant Birkin drama,” Khloé said to her sister, adding, “Even Ellen DeGeneres reached out to you.”

The bag was worn for a scene in Kim’s astoundingly ill-received legal drama, All’s Fair, and sparked public outrage when viewers discovered its material.

However, the reality star now insists her luxury accessory, which she earlier referred to as “a really rare Birkin,” was never the authentic elephant-leather version valued at $125,000.

“That was a bag that is fake, that we bought for extra props,” Kim said. “I brought a lot of my bags in to film Alls Fair’s accessories, but then we just got a bunch of other ones that we would have and leave like on set, that we could leave there and grab if we ever needed one for a specific outfit, and I was wearing gray, and it was a gray one.”

In the episode, Kim’s character, lawyer Allura Grant, pairs the bag with a skintight Donna Karan dress, a gray headscarf, and Hugo Boss heels.

“If you look at it, I actually have pictures of it. The hardware is upside down. So, it’s like an actual full fake one,” Kim said, pointing out that even the texture of the bag indicated its supposed inauthenticity.

Real or fake, Kim admits the massive backlash from fans and animal rights activists left her with regret over the incident.

“What I was so annoyed with myself about is just that...message that the elephant Birkin was okay, because like, people didn’t know if it was real or fake,” she said on the podcast. “So, even just like putting that out there, like, I wish I was a little bit smarter on that and made a better choice on that.”

“I could see that, and I appreciate that. And I’m sure Ellen does too,” Khloé said. “I just hate certain organizations’ approach to things.”

The sisters did not specify an organization, though PETA called Kim out this Christmas for gifting her four children with puppies.