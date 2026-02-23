Reality Star Goes Blonde to Channel Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
Kim Kardashian, 45, ditched her long black hue for the trendy “Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy blonde” look.
In a new Instagram photo shared by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Kardashian showed off her new blonde transformation in a mirror selfie. The reality star, who wore a low-cut white tank and made a kissy face at the camera, showed off her fresh new shade and shoulder-grazing lob.
Giannetos’s inspiration for the reality star’s lighter, brighter look is the legendary blonde shade associated with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the trend-setting fashion publicist and beloved wife of John F. Kennedy Jr.
“The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy BLONDE,” Giannetos, whose famous clients include Demi Moore and Amal and George Clooney, wrote in the caption.
He continued, “It’s warm, buttery, fashion, dimensional, edgy, and it’s ’90s! It’s the ultimate Carolyn blonde!”
The comments agreed with Giannetos’s hair-color assessment, with one writing, “The Carolyn Bessette inspiration is spot on!”
“Beyond obsessed with this 90s vibe,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Bringing back the best of the ’90s.”
However, some comments noted that the new look appears to be a wig rather than a dye job.
Kardashian has undergone a few bleach-blonde makeovers in her career, though she typically goes for cooler-toned, even icy, shades of platinum.
When she posted the same selfie on her profile, fans asked her to go fully blonde, with one fan writing, “We need blonde Kimberly back.”
The look may have been for Kardashian’s latest on-screen role.
Kardashian has gradually entered the scripted television world, appearing in the much-maligned courtroom drama All’s Fair, which Obsessed editor at large Kevin Fallon called “apocalyptically bad.”
Despite the negative reviews of her last onscreen performance, Kardashian is currently filming for her new Netflix comedy, The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria.
The movie, in which she will portray a blonde character, is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.
The honey-blonde hair color is currently trending among Gen Z, over 25 years after the tragic helicopter crash that killed JFK Jr., Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, on July 16, 1999.
This is partly due to the release of FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, a show centered on the couple’s famous romance, from All’s Fair creator Ryan Murphy.
The nine-episode limited series stars Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr.
Last summer, Bessette-Kennedy’s haircolorist, Brad Johns, predicted that the famous blonde shade would soon be one of the most sought-after colors in an interview with The Looker.
“The 20-year-old girls [nowadays]—their mothers were blonde because of Carolyn. So, I think there is going to be a revival of this kind of beachy, chunky look," he said.
Johns described Bessette’s natural color as “a gorgeous, light golden brown,” but said they agreed blonde would suit her better.
“We both thought she should be blonde,” he told The Looker, adding, “I [told her], ‘You’re too stunning not to be blonde…it would be iconic.’”
Sign in
