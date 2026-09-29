PLUMP IT UP This Pink Serum Made My Skin Look Smoother and Tighter in 12 Weeks The Kiehl’s 1cc CollaShot Plumping Serum is the first formula to target volume loss in GLP-1 users—but you don’t have to be on one to experience its benefits. Kiehl's.

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At 38, taking shots is pretty rare—saved for special occasions: a birthday, long-distance best friends coming to town, or getting some very good news. The Kiehl’s CollaShot Plumping Serum, however, is a different story. This pink serum is a shot my skin has been taking twice a day, and unlike tequila, it’s left my skin looking plumper, glowier, and smoother than ever.

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The new serum is powered by recombinant collagen peptides, biosynthetic polypeptides structurally similar to the proteins in human collagen, plus an ample amount of inflammation-quelling vitamin B12. Kiehl’s CollaShot Plumping Serum plumps skin and restores firmness sans needles, as the Supra-Liposomal delivery system lets the actives penetrate deeper.

In a post-GLP-1 world, the formula is especially clever. It’s the first serum on the market to address volume loss that some experience after GLP-1 use—colloquially dubbed “Ozempic face” online.

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“In my patients experiencing significant weight loss, from GLP-1 or otherwise, I tend to see facial volume changes most noticeably through the midface and cheeks, as well as around the temples, under-eye area, and along the jawline,” says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FAAD. “As facial fat diminishes, patients may notice that the skin looks thinner or less resilient, contours can appear less defined, and lines or folds that were previously less noticeable may become more pronounced.”

Kiehl’s $ 55 Kiehl's 1cc* CollaShot Plumping Serum with Collagen & Peptides The clinically backed formula helps firm, plump, and smooth skin. Shop Now Kiehl’s Shop Now Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s conducted a consumer study with individuals recently prescribed a GLP-1 for weight loss and found that, when used twice daily over 12 weeks, it improved cheek sagging by 41 percent. These are significant results, but while the study included people prescribed a GLP-1 weight loss medication, you don’t have to be on the shot to experience the formula’s volume-boosting benefits.

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“GLP-1-associated weight loss has brought a lot of attention to facial volume changes, but collagen loss is something we all experience as part of the natural aging process,” Dr. Engelman says. “Someone does not need to be taking a GLP-1 to experience loss of plumpness, elasticity, or firmness, and I see this as a formula for anyone looking to support the appearance of firmer, more resilient, plumper skin.”

Sign me up. I tested the CollaShot Plumping Serum over 12 weeks, and like crows drawn to anything shiny, I always gravitate toward anything pink. I was immediately sold by the sheer magenta hue (courtesy of that vitamin B12), but the lightweight texture and potent actives kept me coming back for more.

I was impressed by how quickly my skin drank in the formula and how it felt super-hydrating but not heavy, even when layered with my Matter of Fact Vitamin C serum and Dr. Jart SPF during the day, or BOH Bioheal 3D Lifting Cream and Shani Darden Retinol at night.

Kiehl’s.

Within the first few weeks of using it, I noticed my skin looked more hydrated and held a radiant glow as if I had recently gotten a facial. I’ve always had laugh lines around my mouth—god forbid a girl enjoys laughing and smiling!—but with consistent use, I saw the most notable results in this area.

By week six, my nasolabial folds had softened and plumped up significantly, prompting me to order a backup bottle at the halfway point. I did not want to risk running out. “One of the benefits of a plumping serum is that you may notice an immediate cosmetic improvement in how hydrated and plump the skin appears, but meaningful changes in skin quality require consistency,” Dr. Engelman adds.

By the time I reached the bottom of my first bottle (which I flipped over near the end to ensure no drop was wasted), my laugh lines were hardly a concern, and my skin looked plumper, more lifted, and so glowy that a few friends noticed and asked if it was the work of a facial or a new formula at hand.

I was happy to sing the praises of the latter, and with my newly opened second bottle ready to go, it’s safe to say that the Kiehl’s 1cc CollaShot Plumping Serum has solidified a permanent spot in my skincare routine.

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