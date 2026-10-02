Kelly Ripa Swears by This Root Concealer to Cover Her Gray Roots in 3 Seconds
The $12 spray covers grays in every hair color.
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Kelly Ripa swears by this $12 root concealer, saying it covers up “100 percent” of her grays in three seconds.
On Thursday, the 56-year-old morning talk show host posted an Instagram video in partnership with L’Oréal Paris showing how she covers her gray roots before going on camera.
“OK, I have 5 minutes to air,” Ripa said, sitting in a chair with her makeup done.
She pointed to her middle part, which was noticeably lighter than the rest of her hair. “Even though I just colored my hair less than two weeks ago, I already have this little skunk stripe down the middle. I have roots,” she said.
Next, Ripa took a bottle of L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up in shade “Dark Blonde.”
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“This really extends the life of my hair color. I just shake it. Shake and bake,” she said, spraying the temporary gray concealer spray to her roots. “It is the easiest three seconds.”
L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
Ripa showed the camera how the product, which washes away with shampoo, turned her roots a uniform dark blond in seconds.
“I mean, you can see here, it covers 100 percent of my grays,” she said. “It blends in seamlessly.”
Ripa said her choice of the shade “Dark Blonde,” instead of one of the lighter shades available, is a personal preference.
“I like a darker root, ‘cause I’m a darker root girly,” she said. Adding, “This is the one thing I take with me everywhere I go, on vacation, on a trip, on a work trip...”
Commenters agreed that the product, which comes in nine shades from blonde to black and red, worked wonders for their hair between hair appointments.
One person wrote that they “love” the product, which extends the time between their hair salon visits by three extra weeks.
“This works great! I have been using it for a few years now in between color,” another person added.
Some commenters shared hacks they had learned while using the root concealer.
One shopper shared that she covers the middle part of the scalp with colored powder. “I find the best way to use this is on wet hair,” one person wrote. “Comb wet hair out, then spray, rub area a bit, then blow dry.”
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