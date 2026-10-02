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A QUICK COVERUP

Kelly Ripa Swears by This Root Concealer to Cover Her Gray Roots in 3 Seconds

The $12 spray covers grays in every hair color.

Kelly Ripa L'oreal Root Concealer

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/L'Oreal.

By Roosa Rahkonen

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Kelly Ripa swears by this $12 root concealer, saying it covers up “100 percent” of her grays in three seconds.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old morning talk show host posted an Instagram video in partnership with L’Oréal Paris showing how she covers her gray roots before going on camera.

“OK, I have 5 minutes to air,” Ripa said, sitting in a chair with her makeup done.

She pointed to her middle part, which was noticeably lighter than the rest of her hair. “Even though I just colored my hair less than two weeks ago, I already have this little skunk stripe down the middle. I have roots,” she said.

Kelly Ripa before spraying the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, and during.

Kelly Ripa's hair before spraying the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, and during.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Next, Ripa took a bottle of L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up in shade “Dark Blonde.”

“This really extends the life of my hair color. I just shake it. Shake and bake,” she said, spraying the temporary gray concealer spray to her roots. “It is the easiest three seconds.”

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L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

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Ripa showed the camera how the product, which washes away with shampoo, turned her roots a uniform dark blond in seconds.

“I mean, you can see here, it covers 100 percent of my grays,” she said. “It blends in seamlessly.”

Kelly Ripa said her trusted product covers all of her gray hair in three seconds.

Kelly Ripa said her trusted product covers all of her gray hair in three seconds.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Ripa said her choice of the shade “Dark Blonde,” instead of one of the lighter shades available, is a personal preference.

“I like a darker root, ‘cause I’m a darker root girly,” she said. Adding, “This is the one thing I take with me everywhere I go, on vacation, on a trip, on a work trip...”

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Commenters agreed that the product, which comes in nine shades from blonde to black and red, worked wonders for their hair between hair appointments.

One person wrote that they “love” the product, which extends the time between their hair salon visits by three extra weeks.

“This works great! I have been using it for a few years now in between color,” another person added.

Kelly Ripa said she likes to keep her roots darker than the rest of her hair. Pictured here with her husband Mark Consuelos on the set of their show "Live with Kelly and Mark."

Kelly Ripa said she likes to keep her roots darker than the rest of her hair. Pictured here with her husband, Mark Consuelos, on the set of their show, “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney via Getty Images

Some commenters shared hacks they had learned while using the root concealer.

One shopper shared that she covers the middle part of the scalp with colored powder. “I find the best way to use this is on wet hair,” one person wrote. “Comb wet hair out, then spray, rub area a bit, then blow dry.”

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Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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