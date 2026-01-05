Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kelly Ripa, 55, has strong feelings about traveling in style, including what not to wear. On Monday, the television host revealed she “refuses” to wear a bra during flights.

During the Jan. 5 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa discussed the latest travel trends with husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, 54, including buzzwords that sound far more risqué than their meanings suggest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you know about ‘naked flying?’” she asked. “We all know the term 'raw-dogging,' which I hate, but raw-dogging, I guess, is when you sit on a flight, and you don’t entertain yourself with anything. You don’t listen to music, you don’t watch TV, you don’t watch a movie, you don’t read a book—you just sit there and stare straight ahead.” (The term may remind Seinfeld fans of David Puddy’s unique travel style.)

Naked flying, on the other hand, is when “you board the flight with zero luggage,” Ripa explained.

“So, why are people doing this?” Consuelos asked his wife.

“People are doing this just to say they do it,” Ripa answered. “It’s a point of pride.”

Ripa then admitted that she initially misunderstood the concept and had assumed it was a practice she proudly partook in. “I thought naked flying was something I do, which is I don’t wear a bra on an airplane," she told the live studio audience. “I just refuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “I feel like life is hard. What’s the point?“

Ripa at the Oscars in Hollywood, 2025. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ripa also provided a more practical explanation of her brassiere-free approach to air travel. ”Let’s face it, I don’t need a bra. This bra is so I have a place to clip my mic,“ she said, gesturing to her chest. ”That’s the only reason. That’s why I’m wearing it.”

Still, Ripa said she plans to explore the trend’s true meaning in 2026. “This is the year I try naked flying, where I walk on a flight without anything. Except my cell phone and my wallet,” she said.

“And my lip balm,” she added, looking at Consuelos, “which I’ll hand to you for your pocket.”