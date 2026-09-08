Rock Legend’s Daughter Shares Revelation About Shocking Weight Loss
Her appearance has raised alarm among fans following the death of her rock star father.
Kelly Osbourne has revealed alarming details about her rapid weight loss following the death of her rock star father, Ozzy Osbourne.
The reality star, 41, told The Mail on Sunday that she didn’t notice how thin she’d become until seeing a photograph taken during a fitting ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she honored her father’s legacy.
“This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this,” she said, comparing herself to the Crypt Keeper, a decaying skeleton puppet who hosts the American horror franchise Tales From the Crypt.
Even as loved ones mentioned their concerns about her weight loss, Kelly said the pain she felt didn’t allow her to recognize it.
“I just saw a broken person,” she recalled.
Kelly said she worried her frail appearance would detract from her father’s celebration at the Grammy Awards, so she worked with her team to conceal her thinness.
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“They knew I was going through something. So, we tried to find clothes to not make me look skinnier,” she said.
She wore a voluminous blond wig with flipped-out ends to cover her cheekbones and a long, black polka-dot gown with a halter-neck that covered her décolletage.
“I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy,” she said. “But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.”
The TV personality said she’s done her best to hide her grief from her three-year-old son, Sidney, who was very close with his grandfather.
“Whenever [my son] walked in the room, something would come over me, and I’d snap into Miss Fun Mom,” she admitted. “I didn’t cry in front of him.”
Kelly shares Sidney with her ex-fiancé, Slipknot member Sid Wilson. The pair, who first met in 1999 at Ozzfest, began dating in 2022 and had their son later that year.
Wilson, 49, proposed to Kelly in July 2025, and the couple got engaged, only to announce their separation just months later, in March 2026.
Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack on July 22. According to a death certificate, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman had also suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s.
“Some losses don’t simply break you. They divide your life into two people. The one you were before, and the one left behind,” she said in a July 21 Instagram post.
Kelly told The Times that she plans to share more about her bereavement and mental health in a three-part documentary series.
“There are a lot of people who don’t know [what I went through],” she said. “The person I was before my dad died is dead.”
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