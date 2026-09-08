'THIS IS SCARY' Rock Legend’s Daughter Shares Revelation About Shocking Weight Loss Her appearance has raised alarm among fans following the death of her rock star father. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has revealed alarming details about her rapid weight loss following the death of her rock star father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The reality star, 41, told The Mail on Sunday that she didn’t notice how thin she’d become until seeing a photograph taken during a fitting ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she honored her father’s legacy.

Kelly Osbourne, pictured here in 2016, alarmed fans with her rapid weight loss in 2026 following the death of her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, in July. GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

“This is scary. I didn’t know I looked like this,” she said, comparing herself to the Crypt Keeper, a decaying skeleton puppet who hosts the American horror franchise Tales From the Crypt.

Even as loved ones mentioned their concerns about her weight loss, Kelly said the pain she felt didn’t allow her to recognize it.

Kelly Osbourne poses with her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. MIKE BLAKE/Mike Blake/REUTERS

“I just saw a broken person,” she recalled.

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Kelly said she worried her frail appearance would detract from her father’s celebration at the Grammy Awards, so she worked with her team to conceal her thinness.

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“They knew I was going through something. So, we tried to find clothes to not make me look skinnier,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne said she wore a wig to hide her thin cheekbones at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She wore a voluminous blond wig with flipped-out ends to cover her cheekbones and a long, black polka-dot gown with a halter-neck that covered her décolletage.

“I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom and to pay tribute to my father’s legacy,” she said. “But in all honesty, when I reflect on it, I don’t think I should have gone. I wasn’t very well.”

Kelly Osbourne said she wanted to attend the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, to support her mom and pay tribute to her father, Ozzy Osbourne. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The TV personality said she’s done her best to hide her grief from her three-year-old son, Sidney, who was very close with his grandfather.

“Whenever [my son] walked in the room, something would come over me, and I’d snap into Miss Fun Mom,” she admitted. “I didn’t cry in front of him.”

Kelly shares Sidney with her ex-fiancé, Slipknot member Sid Wilson. The pair, who first met in 1999 at Ozzfest, began dating in 2022 and had their son later that year.

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. The couple, who were engaged at the time, announced their breakup just one month later. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Wilson, 49, proposed to Kelly in July 2025, and the couple got engaged, only to announce their separation just months later, in March 2026.

Kelly Osbourne attends the launch of the Vivienne Westwood x J. Sheekey Terrace on June 8, 2026, in London, England. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack on July 22. According to a death certificate, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman had also suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s.

“Some losses don’t simply break you. They divide your life into two people. The one you were before, and the one left behind,” she said in a July 21 Instagram post.

Kelly told The Times that she plans to share more about her bereavement and mental health in a three-part documentary series.

Kelly Osbourne and rugby player Oscar Wilson attend an intimate soiree hosted by Osbourne at Neighbourhood Restaurant on August 27, 2026, in London. Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

“There are a lot of people who don’t know [what I went through],” she said. “The person I was before my dad died is dead.”

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