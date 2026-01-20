Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Katy Perry, 41, wore an uncharacteristically modest outfit for her first public appearance with her new politician beau, Canada’s former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The singer and Trudeau, 54, were photographed holding hands at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Canadian politician delivered a speech to thousands of high-level attendees about diplomacy, trade, and “soft power,” which Forbes describes as “the ability to influence others through appeal and persuasion rather than coercion.”

Perry wore a matching beige cardigan and pencil skirt set for the occasion, with the top featuring balloon sleeves, olive buttons, and a scoopneck.

Her beauty look, too, invoked a certain “D.C. wife” aesthetic. Perry pulled her hair into a tight, slicked-back bun, which she wore with long false lashes and fuchsia lipstick. She topped off the look with a pair of retro-glam ’80s-chic, square, two-toned earrings.

Katy Perry's typical style, as shown in outfits worn by the singer on the street and on the red carpet between fall 2024 and spring 2025. Getty Images

The loose, beige outfit is a far cry from Perry’s bold, campy, and often ab-baring outfits. For much of 2025, Perry performed on her worldwide “Lifetimes” tour wearing looks that feel more inspired by E.T. than Jackie O.

Away from the stage and the red carpet, Perry’s style historically leans to the spicy end of the spectrum. There was her famous whipped cream bra from 2010’s “California Gurls”, her 2014 denim dress to the MTV Video Music Awards, and of course, her hamburger outfit at the 2019 Met Gala after party.

Perry has only been dating Trudeau for a few months, but it seems their new relationship—or perhaps the dress code at her new beau’s work events—has already influenced her styling choices.

In Perry's classic 2010 music video for "California Gurls," she accessorized her scarlet bustier with a set of whipped cream canisters. Youtube/Capitol Records

Perry and Trudeau first went public with their romance in early December, when Perry posted photos of the pair together in Japan.

That week, Perry and Trudeau met with Fumio Kishida, Japan’s former prime minister, and his wife, Yuko Kishida.

Perry wore a two-piece set for that visit, opting for an olive-green cardigan and miniskirt over a black turtleneck and black tights—more risqué than her look in Switzerland, but still miles away from the revealing cutout dresses she wore for events she attended with former partner Orlando Bloom.

Perry split from the Lord of the Rings actor in June 2025. The pair, who were together for nine years and engaged for six, share a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 11, 2024. Perry and Bloom announced their breakup in June 2025. Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011. Brand, who reportedly ended his marriage with Perry over text message, publicly mocked his ex-wife’s relationship with Trudeau in December.

Although their marriage ended nearly 15 years ago, Brand called the former prime minister a “globalist stooge.”

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The two share three children: Xavier, 18; Ella-Grace, 16; and Hadrien, 11.