Kate Moss’s Sister Erases Her Infamous Face Tattoo

Model Lottie Moss, 28, revealed the results of her tattoo-removal treatments on the design she “impulsively” inked below her eye four years earlier.

Moss, the half-sister of legendary supermodel Kate Moss, showed off her smooth, even-toned skin at an event in Cologne, Germany, this week.

The British model wore her hair in a half-up, half-down updo and swept a shimmery metallic eyeshadow across her lids, complementing her pale-blue eyes. Notably absent from her face was the word “Lover” in cursive, a tattoo she got below her right eye in 2022—a decision that social media users and outlets called “cringe,” “reckless,” and “embarrassing” at the time.

The model's face tattoo was fully removed, leaving her cheekbone smooth and even-toned. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In the years since, Moss’s tattoo could sometimes be seen in full and other times peeked out from under makeup, but it finally appears to be gone for good.

Moss previously spoke to Glamour UK about her reasoning for the ink, saying, “Yes, it was impulsive, but after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I’m no longer controlled.”

While she may have felt the face tattoo was an expression of freedom in 2022, she later wanted her face to be ink-free.

Lottie Moss with her "Lover" face tattoo in February 2024; Moss in February 2026, after undergoing tattoo-removal treatments. Getty

In 2024, she began a public tattoo-removal process with Naama Studios, addressing her face tattoo and some designs on her arms. Her experience at Naama was not her first encounter with tattoo removal, as she said in a video posted on Naama’s Instagram page.

After years of routine treatments (tattoo removal can be lengthy and arduous), the unwanted ink is finally gone.

In 2025, Moss reflected on the face tattoo and described her impulsivity as a negative trait in a clip from her podcast, Dream On with Lottie Moss.

“That’s probably my worst trait as an ADHD-er, my impulsivity. It’s so hard for me not to be impulsive. I am sat here now and you can see me with 300 million tattoos on my body: not one do I love. There’s not a lot people that would probably go and get a face tattoo in Bali after too much sake,” she said.

Lottie Moss on March 15, 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Like her feelings on her face tattoo, Moss and her famous big sister Kate’s relationship has evolved over the years. The two models are separated by a 24-year age gap and share the same father, Peter Moss.

Sisters Lottie and Kate Moss at London Fashion Week on February 16, 2014, in London, England. Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

In 2023, Lottie told The Sun that she and Kate weren’t close. “There is a big age gap. She doesn’t want to have a relationship with me,” she explained.

However, as of 2025, the younger Moss sister said the siblings now make a point of regularly checking in with each other.