Lifestyle SEEING DOUBLE Kate Moss’s Daughter, 23, Looks Even More Like Her Supermodel Mom Now Her stylish genes certainly didn’t skip a generation. EAMONN MCCORMACK

Kate Moss, 52, and her only child, Lila Moss, strengthened their status as a lookalike mother-daughter duo when the latter was pictured at an event resembling her model mom more than ever.

Lila, 23, attended the Stella McCartney and H&M party in New York City on April 29. The fashion-forward influencer and model wore a bedazzled nude leotard to the Chelsea warehouse club-inspired event—an outfit that echoed her mother’s 50th birthday ensemble.

Yasmin Wijnaldum and Lila Moss at the Stella McCartney and H&M party on April 29, 2026, in New York City. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

At that celebration, which was held at The Ritz in Paris in January 2024, Kate wore a nude leotard under a black lace see-through dress, glittering black heeled sandals, and a dramatic black cape.

Kate Moss and Haider Ackermann leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris to celebrate the supermodel's 50th birthday on January 16, 2024. Pierre Suu/GC Images

On Wednesday, Lila’s accessories, too, felt like a callback to Kate. She paired her leotard with sheer black tights, black patent leather pumps, and a contrasting white handbag, and wore a classic black, slightly off-the-shoulder blazer to the New York City launch.

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Similarly, at the Gucci Cruise presentation in May 2024, her supermodel mom sat front row in a lingerie-adjacent look, sheer black tights, black patent leather heels, and a black blazer. Lila, too, attended, though her outfit that evening was nearly the opposite of her mother’s, wearing a sunny yellow structured blazer and skirt.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024, in London, England. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Gucci

Much like her sense of style, a quick glance at any photo of Lila makes it clear that she inherited many of her mother’s features, including long, light-colored hair, defined cupid’s bows, and impossibly high cheekbones.

The resemblance is particularly uncanny when comparing photos of Kate in the late 1990s, when she was Lila’s age.

Kate Moss in 1997 in New York City, left; her daughter, Lila Moss, poses at London Fashion Week in 2026, right. Reuters

Kate has spoken about the pair’s shared love of fashion.

“She’s definitely got my magpie gene,” Kate told British Vogue in 2023. “Which is great when we’re shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane, and less great when she’s squirreling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal.”

​Lila has been spotted in Kate’s hand-me-downs on several occasions (though the term “hand-me-downs” feels strange when talking about Prada) on social media.

@voguemagazine What’s better than having access to your mom’s vintage closet? In between VogueWorld: Hollywood prep, #lilamoss gives us a fit check at @Fairmont Hotels & Resorts —featuring a #Prada jacket borrowed from mom, KateMoss. Feeling inspired? Discover more covetable off-duty pieces at the link in bio. ♬ original sound - Vogue

“I would copy her outfits consistently, like always wearing black and gray, like skinny jeans, dressing like her,” Lila, who has modeled in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and at Paris Fashion Week, told Vogue.

“And now I come out in like, my outfits,” she said of her mother’s reaction. “And she’d be like ‘Oh My God, I’m so jealous, you look so cute,’ I’m like, it’s all yours.”

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