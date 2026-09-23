A REAL GEM Kate Middleton Wears 100-Year-Old Royal Jewel Owned by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother received the jewel on her wedding day in 1923. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has brought back an iconic royal heirloom for a rare red carpet appearance.

On Sept. 22, Kate and Prince William attended the world premiere of Digger in London, where they showed their support for the Film and TV Charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization offers physical, mental, and financial help to people in the United Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

The royal couple fit in with the elite Hollywood A-listers in attendance, including Tom Cruise, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as soccer legend David Beckham.

Tom Cruise, Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales, and David Beckham attend the "Digger" premiere on September 22, 2026, in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Prince William wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket, matching black pants, a white dress shirt, and a black bow tie, while Princess Kate donned a magenta custom Jenny Packham dress with a deep-V neckline, billowy chiffon sleeves, and a dramatic train.

Kate wore her chestnut hair in long curls, pinned in a half-up style that highlighted her beautiful pearl-drop earrings, which belonged to the late Princess Diana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most striking part of her ensemble, however, was a stunning Amethyst Sautoir necklace.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles as she arrives for the global premiere of the film "Digger" in Leicester Square, London, on September 22, 2026. GEOFF PUGH/Geoff PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The heirloom has a history stretching back more than a century, having been a gift from Queen Alexandra of Denmark to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day in 1923.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The necklace, which features diamond and pearl details with a large amethyst pendant at the center, paired perfectly with Princess Kate’s dress’s neckline and color.

Its massive, heart-shaped stone has frequently drawn comparisons to the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace worn by Rose Dawson (Kate Winslet) in the 1997 James Cameron film Titanic.

In 1997's "Titanic," an elderly Rose Dawson (portrayed by Gloria Stuart) holds the fictional "Heart of the Ocean" blue diamond necklace. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Queen Camilla, who is married to King Charles, last wore the jewel in 2012 at the premiere of Skyfall in London. She paired it with a plum velvet off-the-shoulder gown custom-designed by Bruce Oldfield.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Queen Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the Royal World Premiere of "Skyfall" on October 23, 2012, in London. Mark Cuthbert/Wolfgang Veerman/Getty Images

Princess Kate rounded out her accessories with a sentimental ring stack, including her late mother-in-law’s engagement ring as well as her own Welsh gold wedding ring.

While the Prince of Wales serves as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the royal couple doesn’t often attend red carpets.

The couple previously attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, another Tom Cruise film, in May 2022.

Tom Cruise and Prince William arrive for the U.K. premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Leicester Square Gardens in London on May 19, 2022. DAN KITWOOD/Dan Kitwood/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In February, the prince said he admired Cruise’s work, noting that his children are huge fans of the actor.

“Top Gun 2, for instance, is one of the most incredible films I’ve watched in a long time,” Prince William said in an Instagram video.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog