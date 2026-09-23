Kate Middleton Wears 100-Year-Old Royal Jewel Owned by Queen Elizabeth
The Queen Mother received the jewel on her wedding day in 1923.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has brought back an iconic royal heirloom for a rare red carpet appearance.
On Sept. 22, Kate and Prince William attended the world premiere of Digger in London, where they showed their support for the Film and TV Charity.
The organization offers physical, mental, and financial help to people in the United Kingdom’s entertainment industry.
The royal couple fit in with the elite Hollywood A-listers in attendance, including Tom Cruise, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as soccer legend David Beckham.
Prince William wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket, matching black pants, a white dress shirt, and a black bow tie, while Princess Kate donned a magenta custom Jenny Packham dress with a deep-V neckline, billowy chiffon sleeves, and a dramatic train.
Kate wore her chestnut hair in long curls, pinned in a half-up style that highlighted her beautiful pearl-drop earrings, which belonged to the late Princess Diana.
The most striking part of her ensemble, however, was a stunning Amethyst Sautoir necklace.
The heirloom has a history stretching back more than a century, having been a gift from Queen Alexandra of Denmark to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding day in 1923.
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The necklace, which features diamond and pearl details with a large amethyst pendant at the center, paired perfectly with Princess Kate’s dress’s neckline and color.
Its massive, heart-shaped stone has frequently drawn comparisons to the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace worn by Rose Dawson (Kate Winslet) in the 1997 James Cameron film Titanic.
Queen Camilla, who is married to King Charles, last wore the jewel in 2012 at the premiere of Skyfall in London. She paired it with a plum velvet off-the-shoulder gown custom-designed by Bruce Oldfield.
Princess Kate rounded out her accessories with a sentimental ring stack, including her late mother-in-law’s engagement ring as well as her own Welsh gold wedding ring.
While the Prince of Wales serves as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the royal couple doesn’t often attend red carpets.
The couple previously attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, another Tom Cruise film, in May 2022.
In February, the prince said he admired Cruise’s work, noting that his children are huge fans of the actor.
“Top Gun 2, for instance, is one of the most incredible films I’ve watched in a long time,” Prince William said in an Instagram video.
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