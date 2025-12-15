Kate Middleton Wears Elegant $38 Earrings to Charity Event

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Those of us on a non-royal budget can rarely replicate Kate Middleton’s style, but the accessory she wore at a charity event on Saturday is affordable enough for even the most wallet-conscious shopper.

Middleton, 43, was all dressed up to pay a private visit on December 13 to the seasonal Ever After Garden at the Royal Marsden, a hospital in the U.K., where she was treated for cancer in 2024. She left a handwritten marker that read, “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer. C.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To accessorize her full-length coat and turtleneck, the Princess of Wales put on a pair of costume jewelry earrings for the occasion—and they have a surprisingly low price tag.

The earrings, available in silver or gold, come from Butler & Wilson and cost just $38. The stud earrings feature a delicate pair of daisies linked together by a single crystal gem. The design has since sold out—likely thanks to the royal’s strong influence on style—but you can sign up to be notified when they arrive back in stock.

And for those who can’t wait to wear a Middleton-inspired look for the holidays, a simpler stud version by the brand is still available online at an even lower cost, $27.

Butler & Wilson $ 27.32 Crystal Daisy Stud Earrings See At Butler & Wilson

Kate also wore a casually elegant hairstyle that showed off the earrings and kept her makeup subtle for the event. She paired a pink lip and smoky eye with coral blush, adding warmth to her face on a chilly winter evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ever After Garden is a holiday installation to benefit The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. It is open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to dedicate roses in the garden for $20.

The Royal Marsden made a post on Instagram thanking Middleton for her visit. “For so many this can be a bittersweet time of year,” its caption reads. “Her Royal Highness’ visit reminds us how important it is during the festive season to take the time to pause, reflect, and remember the people we love and have lost.”

In an Instagram post by the official Prince and Princess of Wales’s account, Middleton thanked those who have donated. She and Prince William are Joint Patrons of the Royal Marsden. “Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope,” the caption read.

Middleton herself is a cancer survivor and was treated at the Royal Marsden during her journey battling the disease.

The mother-of-three first announced her diagnosis in March 2024. While her condition was first thought to be non-cancerous, major abdominal surgery revealed that cancer had been present, and she was advised to undergo preventative chemotherapy, which she completed later that year.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone,” she said in a video posted in September 2024 when she announced that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment. “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey, I remain with you, side by side, hand-in-hand.”