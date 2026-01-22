Kate Middleton Quietly Debuts a Coat She Designed Herself

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been considered a fashion-forward figure, but this week marks the first known instance of Kate wearing a garment she designed herself.

Middleton, 44, reportedly worked with bespoke tailor Chris Kerr and Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin to create an eye-catching blue coat, according to the Telegraph. She paired it with a plain black turtleneck and suede heeled boots, while keeping her hair long and loose and her makeup simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives for a visit to the National Curling Academy with Prince William on January 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal wore the design for her official visit with Prince William, 43, to the Scottish towns of Stirling and Falkirk. There, the Prince and Princess visited the Kelpies sculptures, went curling, drank beers at a local pub, and tried hand-weaving tartan.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, arrive for a visit to the National Curling Academy with Prince William on January 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess accessorized with sapphire-and-diamond earrings reminiscent of her famous engagement ring. Though Middleton left the ring at home for the last few public appearances, she wore it for this trip.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives for a visit to the National Curling Academy with Prince William on January 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a blow to Kate copycats, it seems unlikely that the outerwear will be available for purchase anytime soon. Chris Kerr is a custom tailor who doesn’t sell any ready-to-wear garments for the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closest thing you’ll find on his site is the availability to book an appointment to purchase one of his made-to-measure suits, which start at $2,351 and go up to $2,821, while his handmade suits range from $4,000 to $4,700.