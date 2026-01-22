Kate Middleton Quietly Debuts a Coat She Designed Herself
Get a First Look
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been considered a fashion-forward figure, but this week marks the first known instance of Kate wearing a garment she designed herself.
Middleton, 44, reportedly worked with bespoke tailor Chris Kerr and Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin to create an eye-catching blue coat, according to the Telegraph. She paired it with a plain black turtleneck and suede heeled boots, while keeping her hair long and loose and her makeup simple.
The royal wore the design for her official visit with Prince William, 43, to the Scottish towns of Stirling and Falkirk. There, the Prince and Princess visited the Kelpies sculptures, went curling, drank beers at a local pub, and tried hand-weaving tartan.
The Princess accessorized with sapphire-and-diamond earrings reminiscent of her famous engagement ring. Though Middleton left the ring at home for the last few public appearances, she wore it for this trip.
In a blow to Kate copycats, it seems unlikely that the outerwear will be available for purchase anytime soon. Chris Kerr is a custom tailor who doesn’t sell any ready-to-wear garments for the general public.
The closest thing you’ll find on his site is the availability to book an appointment to purchase one of his made-to-measure suits, which start at $2,351 and go up to $2,821, while his handmade suits range from $4,000 to $4,700.