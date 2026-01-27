Kate Middleton Pulls Off Three Chic Hairstyles in a Single Day

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, is known for her long, glossy brown hair, often wearing it in a chic twist or cascading waves. However, during a series of public appearances today, the famously well-dressed royal changed up her hair not once, but three times.

First, she visited the Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Service in Bradford, where the charity helps children and their families recover from trauma.

Kate Middleton with her hair down on January 27, 2026. Getty

Middleton opted for a monochromatic look in varying shades of brown: a dark espresso turtleneck, a tailored tweed blazer, and wide-legged trousers in warm-toned chocolate brown. She wore her healthy, shiny hair in her signature loose waves with a deep side part, accessorizing with a set of subtle hoop earrings.

Middleton’s second stop was to Wakefield Trinity Rugby Club to learn about the club’s intergenerational community programs.

The Princess spent part of her visit wearing the same outfit as above, both on the field and inside the club. However, somewhere along the way, the Princess made a wardrobe change and emerged in a different outfit—including the new braid.

Kate Middleton wore her hair in a braid as she left Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club on January 27, 2026. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The hair wasn’t the only style tweak the Princess made there. As Middleton finished up her rugby tour, she appeared to have swapped the business-casual monochromatic brown look from the children’s charity for a more winter-appropriate outfit, though she maintained the neutral theme.

She traded in the wide-legged pants for skinny brown jeans; her brown turtleneck for a thicker (and presumably warmer) green turtleneck; and the tweed blazer for a belted coat.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, joins Mind Over Mountains for a wellbeing walk in the Peak District National Park on January 27, 2026, near Curbar, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

At her third appointment, the Princess went on a guided walk near Curbar, England, with charity Mind Over Mountains. She added a light-brown scarf and a green tweed newsboy hat over her braid, giving her a completely fresh final look.

The hat looks very similar to the one Middleton wore in her “Mother Nature: Winter” video. At the time, eagle-eyed fans speculated that the accessory was House of Bruar’s Ladies Tweed 8-Piece Hat ($110, House of Bruar) in Green Herringbone.

Kate Middleton's many different hairstyles on January 27, 2026. Getty

Kate Middleton’s single-day trio of looks proves you can easily refresh your appearance without completely overhauling your look. All you need is a simple hairstyle switch, jacket swap, or new hat.