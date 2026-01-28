Kate Hudson Goes Makeup-Free to Celebrate Career Milestone

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kate Hudson, 46, is at a career high thanks to the success of her latest film, Song Sung Blue. The actress shared her candid reaction to receiving a major award nomination for her role in the controversial biopic.

Just one week after celebrating an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Hudson received a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue. She posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram that showed her overjoyed response to the news.

In the first slide, Hudson smiles in golden sunlight against a green scenery. She’s makeup-free, her hair in soft curls, wearing a beige plaided wool coat.

The second slide shows Hudson in what appears to be a restaurant, wearing a red long-sleeved dress with an open back. Her hair is slicked back on a careless bun, and she’s wearing black browline glasses with no makeup. She holds her phone and screams, “Oh my God,” then runs out of the room.

Hudson had a strong reaction to the news of her BAFTA nomination. Instagram / Kate Hudson

The remaining slides were throwback photos of Hudson enjoying England with her children, including sons Ryder, 22, and Bingham, 14, and daughter Rani, 7.

In her caption, Hudson wrote, “BAFTA! Thank you! I am so honored to be nominated ❤️ England has always been a real home for me and my family so this nomination feels like a love letter back to a place that’s given us so much 💌 See you soon London Town 🇬🇧"

This was Hudson’s second BAFTA nomination for Best Actress, following one in 2001 for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous. That year, Julia Roberts won the category for her role as Erin Brockovich in Erin Brockovich.

Hudson shared sweet throwback pictures of her travels with her children in England. Instagram / Kate Hudson

Although Hudson is American, her son Bingham’s father is English musician Matt Bellamy. In a 2013 interview, Hudson shared that her son would grow up between the two countries, stating she loves London and considers it her “favorite international city.”

Many fans noted that her expression in the makeup-free reaction video reminded them of another famous face.

“That is Goldie’s twin for sure!” one wrote, referencing Hudson’s mother, actress Goldie Hawn, 80.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Kurt Russell at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's dinner honoring Kate Hudson in Beverly Hills, 2025. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“You remind me so much of your amazing mama in the video!” wrote another, while a third one added, “You are your mother’s daughter and a great actor.”

Many of her famous colleagues in the industry were quick to congratulate Hudson.

Actress Courteney Cox wrote, “Yay! You sooooo deserve this and soooo much more” under the post, while actor Anthony Hopkins wrote simply “Congratulations.” Both actors signed their comments with a heart.