In her first feature-length interview, Bianca Censori, 31, bared all. Again.

Censori, who married Ye (formerly Kanye West) in late 2022, arrived for the interview in what has become her signature look: a sheer bodysuit without a bra, which the writer noted “exposed her nipples.”

The performance artist’s stripped-down fashion sense largely contributed to her status as the most-searched woman of 2025, according to Google Trends.

Ye and Censori were allegedly asked to leave the 2025 Grammy Awards after Censori's revealing outfit garnered widespread attention. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Australian native said the outfit, like her other looks, “is basically not nudity.”

In the rare interview, published by Vanity Fair on Friday, Censori admits that nudity became a fixation for her.

“I had an obvious obsession with nudity,” the artist confessed. Her public nudity, she said, is part of a larger performance art project. “I live my artwork,” she added.

“I was naked everywhere," she told Vanity Fair. "I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again.”

Her husband, Ye, 48, has been accused of imposing a controlling relationship over his wife of three years. At an infamous 2025 Grammys red carpet incident, the rapper appeared to coerce Censori into dropping her fur coat to reveal a see-through mesh dress, leaving both her breasts and genitals completely exposed.

On X, Ye furthered the narrative with a post five days after the awards show, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SHIT. SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE.”

In the same social media rant, Ye added that while he didn’t force her to wear the dress, “she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Ye appeared to coerce Censori into shedding her fur coat to reveal a sheer dress. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But Censori said that the outfit was a collaboration between the couple.

“Me and my husband would work on my outfits together,” Censori said. “So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’”

“If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?” she added.

Despite their fashion-focused teamwork, Censori admitted that her husband’s outlandish antics—antisemitic rants on X, accompanied by equally disturbing merch, employee lawsuits, and questionable friendships—had greatly impacted their relationship. So much so that she checked into a rehab facility in Spain last year, which Ye paid for, following his own stint in a facility in Switzerland.

“This year was a lot like doing CPR for months,” Censori said. She confessed that there were times when she considered ending the relationship.

Though Censori became widely searched for her bare-all fashion, the artist herself has largely been secretive. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

On Friday, People reported that a source close to the couple said Censori tried to leave Ye before she entered the inpatient clinic.

“I needed to work on myself,” Censori said. “Because I had patterns of things that I would do that would not just hurt me but would hurt the people around me.” The artist also noted she would frequently “explode” on close friends.

At the same time, Censori was self-medicating with benzodiazepines, a class of sedatives often used to treat anxiety that includes Xanax or Valium.

Later in the interview, Censori also took what appeared to be a shot at her husband’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

After admitting that Ye first contacted her while she was still married to Kardashian, 45, Censori said she opposes putting children on social media. Kardashian’s children, whom she shares with Ye—North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6—have been a fixture of the influencer and actress’s social media accounts for years.

Ye and Kardashian's four children have become a fixture of her Instagram page, which attracts over 350 million followers. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

“I don’t feel right watching kids perform like that,” she said. “If you have a social media account or something where you profit off your child, where does the line get drawn for that? I feel uncomfortable with the idea that a child becomes part of a machine.”

Ye and Kardashian were married for eight years before divorcing in 2022. Censori and Ye married in a private ceremony less than a year after the divorce was finalized.

