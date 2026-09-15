Jones Road’s New Under-Eye Duo Instantly Disguises My Dark Circles
The new formulas camouflage dark circles without creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines.
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Whether from genetics, lack of sleep, or an allergy flare-up, under-eye discoloration is a fairly common skin concern. Unfortunately, there still aren’t many ways to remedy it through topical skincare alone, which means color correcting with a concealer is often your best bet.
Because the skin in the orbital region is so delicate (and prone to crepeyness and dehydration), it can be tricky to find an under-eye formula that camouflages dark circles without accentuating fine lines, creasing, or smearing off throughout the day.
Jones Road’s latest launch, the Wide Awake Collection, is designed to address all these issues, making it as easy to cover up under-eye circles as applying lipstick.
The Wide Awake Collection includes three new drops: the Wide Awake Brightening Neutralizer, Wide Awake Brightening Concealer, and The Detail Blending Brush. I was lucky enough to get to try the trio before launch, and after using them daily for over a week, I can’t imagine doing my makeup without them ever again.
Unlike other under-eye formulas, the two products are virtually impossible to mess up. To apply, I prep my skin with my go-to eye cream for added hydration. Next, I dip the Jones Road The Detail Blending Brush into the Wide Awake Brightening Neutralizer.
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“We all know we have dark circles, but everyone has a different color,” Jones Road founder Bobbi Brown explained during a masterclass at the Upper East Side Jones Road store on Sept. 9.
She said neutralizing the under-eyes is “not about your skin color; it’s about what color the dark circles are.” In other words, the formula uses color theory to cancel out tones based on the shade of the dark circles.
Jones Road Wide Awake Brightening Neutralizer
The Wide Awake Brightening Neutralizer comes in nine shades—each formulated with pigment to color-correct gray, green, brown, purple, red, and blue hues. Because my under-eye pigmentation tends to be bluish (and my skin is quite fair), I found my perfect match in the shade Fair Pink.
What surprised me the most was how little product I needed to cancel out the blue shades under my eyes. With just a few taps, the area looked significantly brighter and neutralized. A little truly does go a long way.
After neutralizing the under-eye area, I was ready for a bit more coverage. I tapped my brush into the Wide Awake Brightening Concealer and, again, was surprised by how little product it took to blur texture, smooth fine lines, and lift any residual discoloration.
“The neutralizers correct any kind of color under the eyes. The concealer lightens dark circles,” Brown said. “So that has to be more skin tone, yellowish, and one shade lighter than your foundation. That helps blend it into the skin.”
Jones Road Beauty Wide Awake Brightening Concealer
Despite being hydrating, the formula is lightweight and not overly emollient, so it layers seamlessly over the neutralizer and doesn’t crease or settle into fine lines.
The best part? It actually stays put for eight hours (at least), which is rare for hydrating under-eye formulas.
You can apply the products with your fingers, or use the new The Detail Blending Brush for more precision.
The dense, tapered brush fits perfectly into the two pods and helps apply the product evenly.
Jones Road The Detail Blending Brush
In true Jones Road fashion, both formulas are so easy to apply I could almost do them with my eyes closed. It takes me under a minute to apply both, which is definitely a record for me.
Even more impressive is their staying power. After an eight-hour workday, my under-eye circles remain just as disguised as they were in the morning right after application, and the product doesn’t crease, cake, or settle into lines throughout the day.
Layering two products to address one issue might seem like a lot to those who want to keep their routine as minimal as possible, but Brown, who describes herself as “the most minimal person,” explained it like this: “Once you see what a neutralizer does, you don’t want to not use it, because it just does so much better. “ Now, I get it.
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