John Stamos Surprises Fans With Bold Blond Hair Makeover

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

John Stamos, 62, just ditched his deep brown hair and surprised fans with a bright-blond transformation.

In a new Instagram post, captioned “trust the process,” the Full House star showed, step by step, how celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri delivered his new look.

ADVERTISEMENT

The in-salon photos and videos featured Capri dyeing the back of Stamos’s hair dark brunette, while the front pieces were bleached and placed in foil—a technique that, when heated, lightens hair.

Stamos made an appearance during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in February 2025 in California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

While the color set, Stamos’s hair was styled into two upward-pointing spikes. But the quirky in-process picture had a few commenters cringing. “There [are] some moments you don’t do a selfie, this is one of them…ugh, this is brutal,” one wrote.

Still, many of the actor’s fans were left in awe by the results.

In photos of the final look, Stamos revealed that his floppy front pieces were now dyed platinum blond, creating a striking contrast between the front and back of his hair.

Stamos with hairstylist Riawna Capri. Instagram / John Stamos

ADVERTISEMENT

Stamos debuted his new blonde stripes on Instagram. Instagram / John Stamos

In the comments, fans were swooning over the final results.

“My God, you have amazing hair!” one admirer wrote. “Can you get any sexier!?” another added.

Stamos is best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis, the cool uncle on the hit TV series Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. Some Instagram users joked about what Stamos’s famously hair-obsessed character might think of the makeover.

“You let someone touch your hair… Have Mercy!” one fan quipped in the comments. “Uncle Jesse would never,” another one added.

Stamos played in 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995. Pictured with Lori Loughlin. IMDb

Regardless of the response from the internet peanut gallery, Stamos and his hairdresser seemed to enjoy the appointment. Beneath her post, Capri wrote, “Always the best times with you.”