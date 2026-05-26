Lifestyle GARMENT GLITCH Grammy-Winning Singer Rescues Wife From Wardrobe Malfunction His gentlemanly gesture and quick thinking prevented further dress damage. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

A major benefit of attending red-carpet events with your spouse: they’re right there to stop wardrobe mishaps before anything embarrassing happens.

Longtime celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made a stylish entrance at the May 25 American Music Awards, though Teigen’s dress suffered a minor incident on the red carpet.

The Grammy-winning “All of Me” singer wore a khaki Dries Van Noten suit to the awards, while Teigen, 40, picked a beaded, strapless orange gown from Raisa Vanessa for the occasion.

As Legend, 43, posed for photos outside the event, he turned his attention to his wife of nearly 13 years, whose floor-length dress caught on the heel of her shoe as she shuffled over to him.

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Chrissy Teigen accompanies John Legend to the 2026 52nd American Music Awards in a floor-length beaded dress. David Becker/Getty Images

The bottom of her outfit dragged on the carpet as she walked, snagging on her foot as she clung to Legend to keep from toppling over.

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Reacting quickly, Legend bent down to help untangle his wife’s dress in front of photographers and red-carpet onlookers. The couple laughed off the moment and, with assistance, managed to fix the dress, leaving just a few beads as victims of the garment glitch.

Later, Legend presented the International Artist Award of Excellence to Colombian singer Karol G.

John Legend attempts to fix his wife, Chrissy Teigen’s beaded gown as it gets stuck in her shoe at the 2026 AMA’s. David Becker/Getty Images

Legend, a highly celebrated musical artist whose work has been recognized at the Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and Grammy Awards, often cites Teigen as a positive influence on his life and career.

During an episode of the IRL podcast in 2025, Legend reflected on his 20-year relationship with the former Victoria’s Secret model. The couple met in 2006 while shooting his video for “Stereo,” and were married in 2013.

John Legend appears with model Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet prior to the Super Bowl XLVII NFL Honors award show in 2013 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you have to be fortunate enough to fall in love and marry someone that you really are like supposed to be with, Legend told host Angie Martinez. ”So, choose well."

He continued, ”And I feel like we really chose well. We have great chemistry, and it’s not just physical. It started out as physical, but we really vibe well together. We respect each other, love each other, support each other, and have each other’s back, and we like hanging out with each other.”

Musician John Legend, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two oldest children arrive for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

Teigen and Legend have four children, including Luna Simone Stephens, 10; Miles Theodore Stephens, 8; Esti Maxine Stephens, 3; and Wren Alexander Stephens, 2. (Stephens is the singer’s legal surname, while Legend is his stage name.)

​Teigen is a model, business owner, and family influencer on Instagram, often posting photos of her husband and children in social media videos filmed at home.

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