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FASHION FALLOUT

John Galliano Backs Out of Met Gala After Backlash

Jewish leaders had expressed outrage over the museum spotlighting a designer notorious for an antisemitic rant.

John Galliano attends Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

British fashion designer John Galliano has pulled out of a planned exhibition to honor his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art following intense backlash.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano wrote in a statement.

Lauren Hartley
Lauren HartleyBreaking News Intern

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