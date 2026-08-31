FASHION FALLOUT John Galliano Backs Out of Met Gala After Backlash Jewish leaders had expressed outrage over the museum spotlighting a designer notorious for an antisemitic rant. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

British fashion designer John Galliano has pulled out of a planned exhibition to honor his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art following intense backlash.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano wrote in a statement.

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