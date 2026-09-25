NOT SO STUART LITTLE ‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star, Now 35, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance The child star stunned fans with his first red-carpet appearance in about two years. Columbia TriStar/Getty Images

Child star Jonathan Lipnicki has made a rare event appearance for the first time in nearly two years.

The 35-year-old actor, who starred opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire two decades ago, made his first red carpet appearance since 2024 at the Directors Village in Los Angeles on Sept. 23.

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Lipnicki arrived at the theater alongside director Lance Oppenheim to promote their film, Primetime, a psychological thriller based on the controversial Chris Hansen series To Catch a Predator, which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2007.

Tom Cruise and Jonathan Lipnicki in a scene from the 1966 film 'Jerry Maguire.' Columbia TriStar/TriStar/Getty Images

Lipnicki plays a chatroom predator caught in a sting operation led by Chris Hansen, portrayed by Robert Pattinson in the film, which also features Phoebe Bridgers and Skyler Gisondo.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, and Jonathan Lipnicki at the "Jerry Maguire" premiere in 1996. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The Stuart Little actor shared his excitement for the film in a Sept. 24 Instagram post, captioning it, “Have a seat, @primetimemovie is out tomorrow!”

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Recognizable as a child for his round glasses and spiky blond hair, the actor stunned fans with his mature appearance on the red carpet of the Jewish Media Awards in 2024.

Jonathan Lipnicki attends the 2nd Jewish Media Awards on November 12, 2024, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for JITC Hollywood

For the event, Lipnicki ditched the glasses and wore a black suit with a matching shirt and tie.

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In 2025, he told E! News that he’s not finished with his acting career, despite being mostly out of the spotlight since experiencing childhood stardom.

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki with host Jay Leno during an interview on December 26, 1996. NBC/Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“Really, it was kind of just going to high school,” Lipnicki said. “I wasn’t like, ‘I’m stepping away.’ I still had my agent; I’d audition here and there.”

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki poses in a tux in an Instagram carousel post he shared. Jonathan Lipnicki/Instagram

The actor also admitted to auditioning for things and not getting them for a period of time.

“Acting is this thing that I’ve always loved, and sometimes it just doesn’t love you back.”

He added, “I am living more in the present now and really trying to focus on who I am now and what that’s going to look like in the future. But I’m extremely grateful for my past.”

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