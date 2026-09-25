‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star, Now 35, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance
The child star stunned fans with his first red-carpet appearance in about two years.
Child star Jonathan Lipnicki has made a rare event appearance for the first time in nearly two years.
The 35-year-old actor, who starred opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire two decades ago, made his first red carpet appearance since 2024 at the Directors Village in Los Angeles on Sept. 23.
Lipnicki arrived at the theater alongside director Lance Oppenheim to promote their film, Primetime, a psychological thriller based on the controversial Chris Hansen series To Catch a Predator, which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2007.
Lipnicki plays a chatroom predator caught in a sting operation led by Chris Hansen, portrayed by Robert Pattinson in the film, which also features Phoebe Bridgers and Skyler Gisondo.
The Stuart Little actor shared his excitement for the film in a Sept. 24 Instagram post, captioning it, “Have a seat, @primetimemovie is out tomorrow!”
Recognizable as a child for his round glasses and spiky blond hair, the actor stunned fans with his mature appearance on the red carpet of the Jewish Media Awards in 2024.
For the event, Lipnicki ditched the glasses and wore a black suit with a matching shirt and tie.
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In 2025, he told E! News that he’s not finished with his acting career, despite being mostly out of the spotlight since experiencing childhood stardom.
“Really, it was kind of just going to high school,” Lipnicki said. “I wasn’t like, ‘I’m stepping away.’ I still had my agent; I’d audition here and there.”
The actor also admitted to auditioning for things and not getting them for a period of time.
“Acting is this thing that I’ve always loved, and sometimes it just doesn’t love you back.”
He added, “I am living more in the present now and really trying to focus on who I am now and what that’s going to look like in the future. But I’m extremely grateful for my past.”
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