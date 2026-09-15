SILVER LININGS ’70s Beauty Icon Reveals How She’s Thriving After High-Profile Divorce The model never expected to be single at 70, but she’s making the most of it. Tim Roney/Tim Roney/Getty Images

Jerry Hall is opening up about enjoying her unexpected single era at 70.

“You worry about getting old and being alone, then you get there and think, ‘Hey, this is really great!’ What a surprise,” the Texas-born supermodel told The Telegraph this week.

Hall met News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, 95, in 2015, and married him less than a year later.

In July 2022, Hall ended her six-year marriage to the media mogul, whose estimated net worth is $25 billion, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce filing.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall were married for six years until their split in 2022. Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

However, Vanity Fair later reported that Murdoch instigated the split with an email that read, “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do.”

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The divorce was finalized in August 2022.

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“It’s the most peaceful, stress-free time of my life,” she said of being single in her seventies, adding, “And I can sleep diagonally across the bed.”

Long before her high-profile divorce, Hall was in a tumultuous relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 83, whom she met at a dinner party in 1976.

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall at a fashion show in New York City in 1977. Images Press/PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

Hall and Jagger held a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, in 1990, more than a decade after their relationship began, but they never legally registered their marriage under English or Indonesian law.

The couple got an annulment in 1999 after Hall learned that Brazilian model Luciana Morad, then 29, was having a son with Jagger, then 55.

Fashion model Jerry Hall in an early 1980s portrait. Anthony Barboza/Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Hall and Jagger share four children: Elizabeth Jagger, 42; James Jagger, 41; Georgia May Jagger, 34; and Gabriel Jagger, 28.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Hall landed many of the beauty industry’s biggest gigs, including campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium fragrance and Revlon.

Now, despite the market’s notorious focus on youth, Hall is the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Loose Powder and Blusher, which launched in August.

Model Jerry Hall and beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury holding the British Icon Award at the Elle Style Awards on Sept. 9 in London. Yui Mok - PA Images/Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

“People used to say, ‘modeling only lasts five years, so make sure you have a back-up plan for afterward’,” Hall told The Telegraph. “I was so shocked when Charlotte asked me, but she’s right because women my age want to look good.”

Fans rushed to show their support for the collaboration in an Instagram post Hall shared.

“I will love anything Jerry Hall believes in,” one fan commented.

“Love featuring Jerry Hall, who has had absolutely no plastic surgery,” another person said, thanking Charlotte Tilbury.

Hall has long been a supporter of aging naturally and has denied elective cosmetic procedures.

Model Jerry Hall sitting backstage during a Vivienne Westwood fashion show in 1997 in Paris. Michel Dufour/Michel Dufour/WireImage

“I’m accepting of age,” she said. “We humans get old, and then we die. I don’t mind that, but I don’t do any kind of Botox or plastic surgery.”

To stay active, she said she walks her dogs, gardens, and canoes.

“I don’t diet, but I do wear Levi’s jeans, and if the buttons are tight, then I won’t eat pasta for three days,” Hall said.

Jerry Hall attends the Elle Style Awards in London on September 9, 2026. Yui Mok - PA Images/Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

In June, she told British Vogue that she doesn’t mind her wrinkles.

“I have loads of wrinkles,” Hall told the fashion magazine. “I should have wrinkles. I don’t want to look weird; I don’t want to scare my grandchildren.”

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