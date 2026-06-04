Jennifer Lopez Gets 2000s-Style Chunky Highlights
At 56, Jennifer Lopez is reviving one of the most polarizing hair trends since the turn of the millennium.
The Bronx native was spotted in New York City on June 1 with a new look on her way to film Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Clutching a small black leather Dolce & Gabbana handbag, Lopez wore a white ruffled floor-length dress from Elisabetta Franchi with flowing sleeves and a pussybow neck detail.
She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting black blazer, oversized sunglasses, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
But it was the singer’s flowing, freshly highlighted hair that stole the spotlight.
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Lopez has maintained a toned-down hairstyle for much of 2026, including the promotional tour of her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance. For the Bravo appearance, however, she made a bolder move.
Rather than the simple, hand-painted highlights over honey blond that we’re used to, Lopez had shifted to a deeper brown shade paired with wide, icy highlights, evoking an early-2000s aesthetic.
The musician wore a similar style in 2001, with brighter stripes during the release of her album, J.Lo.
One of the most memorable purveyors of the decade’s chunky-highlight trend is fellow oughts pop icon Christina Aguilera. The “Genie In A Bottle” singer wore a full head of white hair with thick black highlights while presenting at the 2002 MTV Music Awards.
Aguilera had worn the chunky two-toned style featuring black and bolder colors in the past, but this instance was particularly memorable as she presented rapper Eminem with the Best Male Video award amid their notorious celebrity feud.
Also in 2002, Kelly Clarkson wore her hair in a similar style, with a collage of thick blond, black, and brown highlights for her breakthrough winning performance on American Idol.
The skunk-like stripes were soon replicated by other 2000s it girls.
The style was also featured in the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan’s rebellious teenage character, Anna Coleman, wore a high-contrast dye job.
Lopez’s upbeat dance song “On the Floor” resurged in popularity in 2026 thanks to a scene in the teen drama Off Campus, which included actress Mika Abdalla dancing to the 2011 single while wearing a risque outfit inspired by the Selena star’s notorious 2000 Grammy Awards dress by Versace.
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