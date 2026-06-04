Lifestyle LET'S GET LOUD Jennifer Lopez Gets 2000s-Style Chunky Highlights This look is pure Y2K nostalgia. Jim Ruymen/REUTERS

​At 56, Jennifer Lopez is reviving one of the most polarizing hair trends since the turn of the millennium.

The Bronx native was spotted in New York City on June 1 with a new look on her way to film Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

​Clutching a small black leather Dolce & Gabbana handbag, Lopez wore a white ruffled floor-length dress from Elisabetta Franchi with flowing sleeves and a pussybow neck detail.

She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting black blazer, oversized sunglasses, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was the singer’s flowing, freshly highlighted hair that stole the spotlight.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Lopez has maintained a toned-down hairstyle for much of 2026, including the promotional tour of her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance. For the Bravo appearance, however, she made a bolder move.

Jennifer Lopez is seen at the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” studio in downtown Manhattan in 2026. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)/Getty Images

Rather than the simple, hand-painted highlights over honey blond that we’re used to, Lopez had shifted to a deeper brown shade paired with wide, icy highlights, evoking an early-2000s aesthetic.

The musician wore a similar style in 2001, with brighter stripes during the release of her album, J.Lo.

Pop star Jennifer Lopez smiles at fans before signing for her new album "J.Lo," in 2001. Sam Mircovich/REUTERS

One of the most memorable purveyors of the decade’s chunky-highlight trend is fellow oughts pop icon Christina Aguilera. The “Genie In A Bottle” singer wore a full head of white hair with thick black highlights while presenting at the 2002 MTV Music Awards.

Singer Christina Aguilera walks on stage to present the Best Male Video to Eminem at the MTV Awards in New York on August 29, 2002. Gary Hershorn/REUTERS

Aguilera had worn the chunky two-toned style featuring black and bolder colors in the past, but this instance was particularly memorable as she presented rapper Eminem with the Best Male Video award amid their notorious celebrity feud.

Also in 2002, Kelly Clarkson wore her hair in a similar style, with a collage of thick blond, black, and brown highlights for her breakthrough winning performance on American Idol.

Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson of the Fox TV show “American Idol” arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29, 2002. Jeff Christensen/REUTERS

The skunk-like stripes were soon replicated by other 2000s it girls.

Lindsay Lohan appears next to her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, wearing thick blond highlights in the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.” IMDB/ Freaky Friday

The style was also featured in the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan’s rebellious teenage character, Anna Coleman, wore a high-contrast dye job.

Lopez’s upbeat dance song “On the Floor” resurged in popularity in 2026 thanks to a scene in the teen drama Off Campus, which included actress Mika Abdalla dancing to the 2011 single while wearing a risque outfit inspired by the Selena star’s notorious 2000 Grammy Awards dress by Versace.

Jennifer Lopez made headlines (and turned heads) with the deep-plunging Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. In the 2026 teen drama "Off Campus, Allie (played by Mika Abdalla) dances to "On the Floor" in a dress inspired by the infamous look. IMDB/ Mike Blake/REUTERS/ IMDB/ Off Campus

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog