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Jennifer Lopez Gets 2000s-Style Chunky Highlights

This look is pure Y2K nostalgia.

Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern
Published
Updated
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after being honored with the Entertainer of the Year award at the sixth annual American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Awards in 2001.

Jim Ruymen/REUTERS

​At 56, Jennifer Lopez is reviving one of the most polarizing hair trends since the turn of the millennium.

The Bronx native was spotted in New York City on June 1 with a new look on her way to film Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

​Clutching a small black leather Dolce & Gabbana handbag, Lopez wore a white ruffled floor-length dress from Elisabetta Franchi with flowing sleeves and a pussybow neck detail.

She accessorized the ensemble with a contrasting black blazer, oversized sunglasses, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.

But it was the singer’s flowing, freshly highlighted hair that stole the spotlight.

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Lopez has maintained a toned-down hairstyle for much of 2026, including the promotional tour of her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance. For the Bravo appearance, however, she made a bolder move.

Jennifer Lopez is seen at the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” studio in downtown Manhattan in 20206.

Jennifer Lopez is seen at the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” studio in downtown Manhattan in 2026.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)/Getty Images

Rather than the simple, hand-painted highlights over honey blond that we’re used to, Lopez had shifted to a deeper brown shade paired with wide, icy highlights, evoking an early-2000s aesthetic.

The musician wore a similar style in 2001, with brighter stripes during the release of her album, J.Lo.

Pop star Jennifer Lopez smiles at fans before signing for her new album "J.Lo," in 2001.

Pop star Jennifer Lopez smiles at fans before signing for her new album "J.Lo," in 2001.

Sam Mircovich/REUTERS

One of the most memorable purveyors of the decade’s chunky-highlight trend is fellow oughts pop icon Christina Aguilera. The “Genie In A Bottle” singer wore a full head of white hair with thick black highlights while presenting at the 2002 MTV Music Awards.

Singer Christina Aguilera walks on stage to present the Best Male Video at The MTV Awards in New York, August 29, 2002.

Singer Christina Aguilera walks on stage to present the Best Male Video to Eminem at the MTV Awards in New York on August 29, 2002.

Gary Hershorn/REUTERS

Aguilera had worn the chunky two-toned style featuring black and bolder colors in the past, but this instance was particularly memorable as she presented rapper Eminem with the Best Male Video award amid their notorious celebrity feud.

Also in 2002, Kelly Clarkson wore her hair in a similar style, with a collage of thick blond, black, and brown highlights for her breakthrough winning performance on American Idol.

Justin Guarini (L) and Kelly Clarkson of the Fox TV show “American Idol” arrived at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29, 2002.

Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson of the Fox TV show “American Idol” arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards on August 29, 2002.

Jeff Christensen/REUTERS

The skunk-like stripes were soon replicated by other 2000s it girls.

Lindsay Lohan appears next to her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, wearing thick blond highlights in the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.”

Lindsay Lohan appears next to her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, wearing thick blond highlights in the 2003 film “Freaky Friday.”

IMDB/ Freaky Friday

The style was also featured in the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan’s rebellious teenage character, Anna Coleman, wore a high-contrast dye job.

Lopez’s upbeat dance song “On the Floor” resurged in popularity in 2026 thanks to a scene in the teen drama Off Campus, which included actress Mika Abdalla dancing to the 2011 single while wearing a risque outfit inspired by the Selena star’s notorious 2000 Grammy Awards dress by Versace.

The character Allie from “Off Campus” dances to “On The Floor” while wearing a costume referencing Jennifer Lopez’s 2000s Grammy Awards look.

Jennifer Lopez made headlines (and turned heads) with the deep-plunging Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. In the 2026 teen drama "Off Campus, Allie (played by Mika Abdalla) dances to "On the Floor" in a dress inspired by the infamous look.

IMDB/ Mike Blake/REUTERS/ IMDB/ Off Campus

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Cailey Petsch
Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern

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