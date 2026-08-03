Michelle Obama’s Favorite Jewelry Brand Is Having a Rare Summer Sale
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If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to finally invest in Jennifer Fisher jewelry, this is it. The designer rarely marks down her coveted collections, but for a limited time, select hoops, rings, chain necklaces, and statement cuffs are up to 60 percent off.
Long before quiet luxury became a buzzword, designer, author, and lifestyle entrepreneur Jennifer Fisher was helping define the modern jewelry uniform. The former wardrobe stylist launched her eponymous brand in 2005 after struggling to find a meaningful push present following the birth of her son. Rather than chasing passing trends, Fisher built her reputation on investment-worthy jewelry that feels just as appropriate with a white T-shirt and jeans as it does with a tailored suit or cocktail dress.
What began with a custom dog-tag necklace quickly evolved into one of fashion’s most recognizable contemporary jewelry labels. Just a year after launching, Uma Thurman wore one of Fisher’s personalized necklaces on the cover of Glamour, introducing the brand to a much wider audience and helping spark its celebrity following.
Two decades later, Jennifer Fisher’s oversized hoops and polished metal staples have become wardrobe workhorses for celebrities, stylists, and editors alike. Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and countless other A-listers have all been photographed wearing the brand.
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Among the brand’s most devoted high-profile fans is former first lady Michelle Obama. Working alongside longtime stylist Meredith Koop, Obama has worn Jennifer Fisher earrings on numerous occasions over the years, reaching for signature styles including the Chavez Huggie Hoops, Baby Jamma Hoops, and Lilly Hoops. The bold designs have become a recurring fixture in her wardrobe, making Jennifer Fisher one of the designers she returns to again and again.
Many of those minimalist staples (and plenty of other bestselling pieces) are included in the summer sale. Whether you’ve been eyeing a pair of the brand’s hallmark hoops for years or are looking to invest in timeless everyday jewelry, this is one of the rare opportunities to do so without paying full price.
1.5-Inch Jamma Baby Hoops
Knot Cuff
1.5-Inch Lilly Hinged Baby Hoops
Knot Ring Set
Tribeca Chain Necklace
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