SILKY SMOOTH Jennifer Aniston’s New Hair Products Are Basically Skincare for Your Strands This shampoo-and-conditioner duo made my hair as silky as it was before I started highlighting it. The Daily Beast/Getty

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

I grew up with fine, relatively low-maintenance hair. Until my late teens, my haircare routine consisted of a daily wash with shampoo and conditioner I chose so randomly, I could’ve picked them with my eyes closed. The only thing I ever really had to pay close attention to was adding an anti-dandruff shampoo to keep my eczema-induced flaky scalp at bay.

Then I started coloring my hair at 19, and everything changed. The top half of my hair retains its moisture (too much so—it gets greasy well before the 24-hour post-wash mark), while the bottom half has become chronically dry, and my split ends look like whisk brooms.

Don’t get me wrong, coloring my hair with highlights has made me feel more like myself, but it clearly has its trade-offs. Hair masks, heat protection, and styling creams are now a must; I’ve even become more selective about conditioners (hello, keratin).

LolaVie hydrating shampoo before and after, with heat-styling using Dyson Airwrap's round brush attachment Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Pia Bello/The Daily Beast

That said, it takes a lot for me to truly fall in love with a shampoo-and-conditioner duo. Some shampoos are too harsh, while some conditioners are too lightweight to do much detangling. And when a conditioner does manage to detangle, it often weighs my hair down and speeds up how quickly it gets greasy—which is already too quick to begin with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suffice it to say, I’m naturally skeptical of any hair product that promises deep hydration. And as a beauty writer who tests products non-stop, I raise an eyebrow even more at celebrity brands that don’t always live up to the hype. Still, I have my exceptions.

Earlier in August, Jennifer Aniston’s haircare brand, LolaVie, released its Hydrating Shampoo and Hydrating Conditioner, and I immediately had to put it to the test.

LolaVie hydrating shampoo before and after, with heat-styling using Dyson Airwrap's round brush attachment Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Pia Bello/The Daily Beast

I’m going to be honest: I put my hair through a lot. It’s unsurprising how dry it is, really. Beyond the quarterly balayage and regular frizziness from New York humidity, I also have the insatiable desire to heat-style with a round brush almost every day. What’s actually impressive is that it’s been resilient enough for me to keep my hair long.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Translation: my hair always needs some TLC to alleviate the crispiness. After five years of testing a revolving door of shampoos and conditioners, I can immediately feel and see the difference a duo makes in just one wash (if at all)—whether I use my trusty round brush or give it a much-needed break.

Ulta $ 32 LolaVie Hydrating Shampoo Shop Now Ulta

The shampoo has a uniquely whipped texture that almost feels like a face cream. Yet it lathers generously and cleans my hair without leaving it feeling stripped.

Even more surprising, on days when I was in a rush and didn’t have time to use conditioner, the shampoo alone still left my strands soft and bouncy.

The non-stripping shampoo is infused with a cocktail of hydration-boosting ingredients, including argan oil and hibiscus extract, to not only help lock in moisture but also control frizz.

Plus, so far, it hasn’t interfered with my freshly colored hair, which is a major plus when you have dark blond highlights.

Ulta $ 32 LolaVie Hydrating Conditioner Shop Now Ulta

While I love the shampoo, I will sing all the praises of LolaVie’s Hydrating Conditioner. Like the shampoo, it has the same rich, whipped texture that coats each strand without dampening down volume. Usually, when a conditioner is too lightweight, it does a poor job of detangling my hair. On the other hand, when it’s too emollient, it weighs my hair down.

This formula, on the other hand, effortlessly smoothed my strands without requiring any tugging, which also meant I didn’t see as much fallout as I normally do.

It didn’t exactly impart a glossy finish, but it made my hair feel as silky smooth as it did in my pre-coloring era—and without leaving it heavy.

After using LolaVie's hydration shampoo and conditioner, and heat-styling using Dyson Airwrap's round brush attachment Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Pia Bello/The Daily Beast

The best part? It cut my heat-styling time in half (brownie points for a busy New Yorker), and I noticed that my blow-dry brush glided through my strands much quicker, yet it was still easy to add just enough tension to flip the ends for a bouncy style.

Most importantly, the hydrating duo didn’t irritate my scalp during eczema flare-ups. Sure, it’s not as cheap as a basic drugstore shampoo and conditioner, but considering how much smoother and healthier it’s made my hair feel, I think it’s well worth the splurge.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog