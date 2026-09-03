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'DEVASTATING'

Grammy Winner’s Ex Reveals Dangerous Post-Divorce Weight Loss

The couple called it quits in May, after the singer lost 275 pounds.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Taylor Hill/WireImage

By Roosa Rahkonen

Singer Jelly Roll’s ex-wife is revealing brutally honest details about her health struggles after the Grammy winner filed for divorce in May 2026.

Bunnie Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, was married to Jelly, real name Jason DeFord, for nearly 10 years. The couple met in 2015 at a concert and married in Las Vegas in 2016, briefly separating in 2018 when Jelly had an affair.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic Tour in Nashville, Tennessee at James K. Polk Theater on February 22, 2026. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll at Bunnie's “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic” Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 22, 2026.

John Shearer/Getty Images

After an argument the couple had on Mother’s Day 2026, the 41-year-old musician filed for divorce on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

On Thursday, Bunnie, 46, shared her post-divorce experience on the Open Book With Jenna Bush Hager podcast.

“I was eating baby food to get by,” Bunnie said. “I lost 20 pounds.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the Pre-GRAMMY gala, hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis, in Beverly Hills, California, February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the Pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2024.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

“I wasn’t eating,” the New York Times bestselling author continued, “my team had to pick me up off the floor and get me IVs.”

Bunnie called the heartbreak “the best freaking diet,” and said going through divorce was “devastating.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the Clive Davis party, also referred to as the annual Pre-Grammy Gala, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll at the annual Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Families get broken up, hearts get broken,” Bunnie said.

She helped raise Jelly’s daughter Bailee Ann, whom he welcomed with an ex-girlfriend on May 22, 2008. Jelly and Bunnie gained primary custody of Bailee Ann when she was eight.

Bunnie was also a stepmother to Jelly’s son Noah Buddy, born Aug. 23, 2016.

In a since-deleted episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie said she and Jelly were planning to have a baby together despite the divorce.

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4,

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2024.

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Both Bunnie and Jelly have been open about their weight loss ambitions and the mental health implications that have accompanied them.

In February, Bunnie talked with People about her experience using GLP-1 medication, used for weight loss and managing type 2 diabetes.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
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According to Bunnie, she got on the medication because both of her parents have diabetes and her insulin numbers “are really crazy.” But her experience was not positive.

“Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1,” she said. Bunnie described the time when she was on the medication in December 2025 as “one of the darkest times” of her life.

“It was scary,” she said. “I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world.”

Jelly Roll weighed 540 pounds at his heaviest but has since lost almost 300 pounds.

Jelly Roll weighed 540 pounds at his heaviest but has since lost almost 300 pounds.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Jelly lost a significant amount of weight during the couple’s relationship. When he won the Country Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2023, he weighed over 500 pounds. By late 2025, he was down to 265 pounds.

He denies using medication to assist in the process.

“I’ll have you know Ozempic is the only drug I haven’t tried,” he joked during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 26. “I got in shape before the GLP-1 craze started. And I’m kind of proud of the fact that I did it through diet and exercise.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Jelly Roll
ON A ROLL

Jelly Roll Shares Shocking Video of 200-lb. Weight Loss

Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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