Grammy Winner’s Ex Gets Brutally Honest About Divorce ‘Purgatory’
The ex-wife of Grammy-winning singer Jelly Roll shared brutal details about the emotional and physical toll of the couple’s split.
Jelly filed for divorce from his wife of almost 10 years, Bunnie Xo, on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences.
On the Fourth of July, Bunnie, 46, was spotted kissing actor Dylan Wolf, a 24-year-old cast member of the Netflix reality show Calabasas Confidential.
Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, addressed accusations that she had moved on too fast on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, on Friday.
“I’ve been mourning the loss of my marriage for at least a year,” the New York Times bestselling author said, clearing up the timeline.
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She added, “When people see me out having fun and, you know, just living my best life, I can see where they would be like, ‘Wow, they just announced the divorce.’ But really, you guys have to understand I have been sitting in purgatory for two and a half months in my studio house.”
Bunnie went on to explain that her friends took turns keeping her company because they were worried about her mental and physical health following the split.
“There [were] times where I was on the floor screaming-crying because I could not understand what the f--- was going on,” she said.
Talking to her two friends who were also in the studio, Bunnie said, “There were moments where you guys had to call and get me IVs because I was going to have to go to the hospital because I was not eating. I wasn’t drinking.”
Her friend, Meme Shahan, pointed out that she seemed “malnourished.”
“I was,” Bunnie confirmed. “I couldn’t even stand up because I was so f---ing devastated.”
Bunnie published a detailed podcast episode about her divorce from Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, in June. She eventually deleted it, but not before the recording racked up millions of listens.
Now, Bunnie revealed that she earned $100,000 from the episode.
Although she could have made more money by keeping the episode public, Bunnie explained that the comments she made in June no longer aligned with how she felt.
“That episode served a purpose for me at that time, and it was real, it was honest, and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment. But I’m not in that same place anymore,” she said.
Bunnie, who grew teary-eyed during the divorce-centric episode, also said she did not like the level of vulnerability it showed.
She recalled crying once on camera after a temporary split from Jelly in 2018, and promising herself she would not do that again.
In the memoir she released in February, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie accused Jelly of having an affair early in their relationship.
“There’s so much more to me than just one painful chapter in my life,” Bunnie said in the Friday podcast episode.
Adding that she wants to send a message to other women: “You’re going to f---ing get through it. You’re going to survive.”
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