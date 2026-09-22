MIND THE (AGE) GAP Jelly Rolls’s Ex Defends New Romance With Man Half Her Age The podcast host posted videos featuring the much younger man, prompting comments mocking his age. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll’s ex-wife is moving on with a new boyfriend nearly half her age.

On Sunday, Bunnie Xo, 46, posted a video on Instagram where she laughs and smiles as a young man, identified as Dylan Wolf, feeds her pancakes. The two were accompanied by Bunnie’s close friends.

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Wolf, a 24-year-old reality star who appears in Netflix’s unscripted series Calabasas Confidential, is 22 years younger than the Dumb Blonde Podcast host.

The flirtatious video comes just four months after Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, 41, ended things with Bunnie. He filed for divorce on May 18 after nearly a decade of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

On the video, Bunnie, real name Alisa DeFord, wrote, “[Point of view]: It’s his first time at Waffle House.”

She captioned the post, “Scattered & Chunked pls 💫,” which means an order of plain hash browns topped with ham at the chain restaurant.

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Many commenters quickly weighed in on the unlikely pair, calling Bunnie a “cougar” and “Mrs. Robinson.”

Bunnie Xo posted a video of Dylan Wolf feeding her pancakes. Instagram/Bunnie Xo

“I didn’t know that she had a son,” one person snarked. Another wrote, “Girl is this your man? He looks 21.”

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Some commented that Wolf is “a baby” and questioned whether he had to order off the kids’ menu.

Dylan Wolf attends the Calabasas Confidential Tastemaker Dinner on June 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. Wolf stars in the unscripted Netflix series. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

“If it’s his first time at Waffle House, he’s too young for you sis,” one fan wrote with four crying laughing emojis. “Small joke. Lol.”

Bunnie Xo told her followers she was enjoying her time with Dylan Wolf. Instagram/Bunnie Xo

Bunnie, too, left a comment on the post: “Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back 💞 Ya girl is living her best life—let meeeee k thanks byeeeee.”

Other commenters agreed, telling negative commenters to stop criticizing Bunnie.

Bunnie Xo’s fans defended her in the comments of her new post. Instagram/Bunnie Xo

“Hey nobody says a thing when all these men date much much younger women, so zip it when it comes to the reverse situation. Let Bunnie live her life,” one person wrote. Another added, “I mean if Cher and Madonna can do it... why not?”

Cher, 80, is dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, 40. Madonna, 68, has been in a relationship with Akeem Morris, 30, since 2024.

Commenters compared Bunnie Xo to Madonna and Cher, both of whom have partners more than 30 years their junior. Kevin Mazur;Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Wolf stars in Calabasas Confidential, a reality show that follows a South California friend group that is “fresh out of college.”

During season 1, which aired in May, Wolf explored romantic connections with multiple of his co-stars.

Dylan Wolf stars in a new Netflix show. Krista Schlueter/Netflix

Bunnie and Wolf were first romantically linked on Fourth of July, when they were captured kissing at Goodnight Nashville bar in Tennessee.

The bar, located in downtown Nashville, is owned by Bunnie’s ex-husband Jelly Roll.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, at the premiere of “80 for Brady” in Los Angeles, California, in 2023. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Wolf was previously romantically linked to model Delilah Belle Hamlin, 28. She is the daughter of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, both stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

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