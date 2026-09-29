‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, 64, Hits Back at Accusations That She ‘Aged Badly’
She received negative comments after reprising the sitcom role that made her famous.
An ‘80s beauty icon is hitting back at critics who say she has aged “horribly.”
Actress Jasmine Guy has faced heaps of criticism over her looks following the reboot of her ’80s and ‘90s hit sitcom, A Different World, which premiered on Netflix on Sep. 24.
When the show first aired in 1987, Guy was in her twenties, portraying one of the main characters, college girl Whitley Gilbert.
After the sitcom’s run ended in 1993, Guy went on to appear on popular shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Dead Like Me, and The Vampire Diaries.
Now, almost four decades later, the 64-year-old star has reprised her A Different World role, portraying the new main character’s mother.
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Quickly after the new episodes were released, people began writing online about Guy’s appearance, saying she had “aged badly.”
In a Sep. 28 Instagram post, Guy seemed to respond to people slamming her appearance.
The post included three photos of Guy in full glam, standing in an olive green gown, with Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful” playing in the background.
In the caption, she wrote, “The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older. It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it.”
She continued, “Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy. But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date. Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live ❤️”
Fans were quick to compliment Guy’s appearance, calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning” in the comments.
“People have been needlessly cruel about her looks for years. They loved her youth, and the second she got a wrinkle, they couldn’t wait to attack her. She still looks great, and it’s a blessing to get older,” one person wrote on Reddit.
Another person wrote on Threads, “The reason some of y’all [are] saying that Jasmine Guy isn’t aging well is because these celebrities got y’all so used to seeing their ‘wrinkle-free’ Botox faces. The woman was 25 years old on A Different World... She’s 64 years old now. Y’all do know that people’s looks change [over time,] right? Not everybody [is going to] look how they looked 4 decades ago.”
In an interview published in Women’s World on Sept. 18, Guy talked about her beauty routines and cosmetic tweaks.
“For years, I’ve been getting Botox on my forehead because I was always a frowner. Now I’ve become immune to it,” Guy said. “I know my face has to look a certain way on camera, but I looked like this when I was 25, so I’m like, ‘I’m okay, I’m good.’”
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