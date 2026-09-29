SILVER LININGS Oscar Winner, 88, Shows Off Silver Hair Next to Models Half Her Age The A-lister flashed her glittery grays while strutting a Parisian runway. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Jane Fonda’s silver hair was nearly as eye-catching as her sequined red gown at Paris Fashion Week.

The 88-year-old Oscar winner strutted down the L’Oréal Paris runway on Monday with her gray bob styled in soft waves, pairing it with a floor-length ruby red sequined gown, matching heels, and a red lip.

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Fonda was the oldest star in the beauty brand’s annual Le Défilé show, which took over Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower as its backdrop. This year’s theme, “Express Your Worth,” centered on confidence, inclusion, and women across generations.

Fonda graced the runway alongside several generations of L'Oreal ambassadors. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

The runway brought together several generations of famous faces, with 30-year-old Kendall Jenner and 34-year-old Cara Delevingne sharing the catwalk with Eva Longoria, 51, Heidi Klum, 53, Viola Davis, 61, and Andie MacDowell, 68.

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Kristen Bell, 46, Aishwarya Rai, 52, and Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 63, were among the other stars helping turn the beauty show into a celebration that spanned decades.

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Fonda seemed to enjoy the runway as much as the audience. She held hands and danced with Bell after the Frozen actress finished her walk, then later joined the rest of the cast for the finale as Céline Dion made a surprise appearance to perform “I’m Alive.”

Jane Fonda danced alongside Kristen Bell as she made her way down the L'Oreal runway. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Fonda, whose Hollywood career stretches back to the 1960s, has been a L’Oréal Paris ambassador for 20 years. Her silver hair, however, is a relatively newer signature.

The actress debuted an icy silver look at the 2020 Oscars, when celebrity colorist Jack Martin spent seven hours turning her faded blond hair silver to blend with her natural gray roots.

Jane Fonda, pictured in 1977 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, has worn many hair colors throughout her career, including the occasional brunette shade. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By the following year, Fonda had no interest in going back.

“I tell you, I’m so happy I let it go gray,” she said during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals—I’m through with that.”

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Fonda has made clear that embracing gray did not mean giving up glamour. In 2020, she told Allure that her stylist kept the color looking “very youthful and chic-looking.”

Going gray even changed how she dresses. Fonda said in 2025 that she began reaching for brighter colors once she stopped coloring her hair.

“Since my hair has gone gray, I wear more color, including yellow and green,” she said. “Even I can look good in those colors, and not a lot of people can say that.”

She has also made embracing age part of her public message.

Jane Fonda sported her signature grey curls at the L'Oreal Paris, "Express Your Worth," fashion show. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

“I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older,” Fonda told Vogue in 2022. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health.”

She was not the only gray-haired L’Oréal veteran commanding attention Monday.

MacDowell arrived at rehearsals with large curlers still pinned throughout her gray hair as she sat beside Fonda and Davis in a clip shared by Vanity Fair France.

Andie MacDowell rocked hair curlers before transforming for the L'Oreal runway. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Once the rollers came out, the Groundhog Day star’s naturally curly hair was transformed into a softer wave for the runway. The 68-year-old wore a fitted white gown with metallic cuffs, blew kisses to the crowd, and formed a heart with her hands.

Fonda and MacDowell have now made gray hair a recurring feature of L’Oréal’s age-spanning runway, appearing alongside models and actresses decades younger without disguising one of the most visible signs of getting older.

Fonda also wore her signature silver-gray hair on the brand’s runway last year, walking in a sparkling silver trench coat that nearly matched her curls.

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