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OFF THE NOSE

NFL Player’s Wife Shows Shocking ‘Botched’ Nose Job

“Are we looking at the same person?”

Allison Kuch and Issac Rochell attend the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

By Roosa Rahkonen

Allison Kuch has shocked her millions of followers with claims that she underwent a “botched” nose job.

The 31-year-old mother of two, who is married to former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, began the video by imitating people who say she “doesn’t need a nose job” and that her “nose looks great.”

“Are we looking at the same person?” the influencer asked her over 3.5 million followers in the TikTok video.

Kuch, Kucharczyk by real name, zoomed in on the tip of her nose and said it was “falling off to one side.”

Allison Kuch showed off her "botched" nose job on TikTok.

Allison Kuch showed off her “botched” nose job on TikTok.

TikTok/Allison Kuch

“It gets better,” Kuch added, lifting her head and showing off her nose from below. Her columella was crooked to one side, making her nostrils uneven.

“You can’t look at that and be like ‘she’s straight,’” Kuch said. “I love you, but now I don’t trust your opinion.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, in November 2024.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

She captioned the post, “‘She has your nose!!’ Unless my 5-month-old went through 4 rhinoplasties, no she does not.”

Kuch and Rochell, 31, met at a house party in college and eloped in December 2020. They have two daughters: Scottie, born in December 2023, and Pepper, born in April 2026.

Allison Kuch’s fans said they had been wondering about her nose.

Allison Kuch’s fans said they had been wondering about her nose.

TikTok/Allison Kuch

Some of Kuch’s fans had never noticed her nose. The top comment with over 45,000 likes read, “I never noticed before but now you mentioned I understand.”

Others, however, had paid attention to Kuch’s nose. Two popular comments with over 12,000 likes read, “I did notice, I just didn’t want to be mean,” and “I can’t lie. I always wondered what was going on.”

Allison Kuch at "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 2 Los Angeles premiere held at Paramount Theatre on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Allison Kuch at “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” season 2 Los Angeles premiere, in May 2025.

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

In 2019, Kuch described her nose-job journey in a YouTube video.

She said that she first broke her nose in a 2007 car accident, but was more focused on healing her other injuries and did not undergo surgery for her nose at the time.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 3 - #Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good? (Disney/Fred Hayes) JESSI NGATIKAURA
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In 2010, she broke her nose again, resulting in a “crooked” appearance. This time, because her nose was broken in two places, she was recommended surgery.

“Surgery for me was kind of appealing because you have surgery, you come out looking great, and then that’s it for the rest of your life,” she said.

Kuch underwent the procedure at 17, but a year later, she felt that the tip of her nose was “falling off to one side.” She underwent a revision procedure, but it only gave her a new insecurity, as the swelling did not seem to go down.

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Kuch visited a new doctor for a third procedure. After the surgery, however, she noticed a bump on the side of her nose. She underwent a fourth surgery in 2019.

In 2020, she posted an emotional YouTube video about yet another failed result.

“This is not my nose, this is not my face, and I feel like I’m walking around with somebody else’s mistakes on my face,” she said, adding that she had visited a plastic surgeon for a consultation for a fifth nose job.

Kuch said she never would have considered a nose job if she hadn’t broken her nose twice: “I would want to take back every single surgery and just have my regular nose.”

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Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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