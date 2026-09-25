OFF THE NOSE NFL Player’s Wife Shows Shocking ‘Botched’ Nose Job “Are we looking at the same person?” Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App

Allison Kuch has shocked her millions of followers with claims that she underwent a “botched” nose job.

The 31-year-old mother of two, who is married to former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell, began the video by imitating people who say she “doesn’t need a nose job” and that her “nose looks great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are we looking at the same person?” the influencer asked her over 3.5 million followers in the TikTok video.

Kuch, Kucharczyk by real name, zoomed in on the tip of her nose and said it was “falling off to one side.”

Allison Kuch showed off her “botched” nose job on TikTok. TikTok/Allison Kuch

“It gets better,” Kuch added, lifting her head and showing off her nose from below. Her columella was crooked to one side, making her nostrils uneven.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t look at that and be like ‘she’s straight,’” Kuch said. “I love you, but now I don’t trust your opinion.”

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, in November 2024. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

She captioned the post, “‘She has your nose!!’ Unless my 5-month-old went through 4 rhinoplasties, no she does not.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kuch and Rochell, 31, met at a house party in college and eloped in December 2020. They have two daughters: Scottie, born in December 2023, and Pepper, born in April 2026.

Allison Kuch’s fans said they had been wondering about her nose. TikTok/Allison Kuch

Some of Kuch’s fans had never noticed her nose. The top comment with over 45,000 likes read, “I never noticed before but now you mentioned I understand.”

Others, however, had paid attention to Kuch’s nose. Two popular comments with over 12,000 likes read, “I did notice, I just didn’t want to be mean,” and “I can’t lie. I always wondered what was going on.”

Allison Kuch at “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” season 2 Los Angeles premiere, in May 2025. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

In 2019, Kuch described her nose-job journey in a YouTube video.

She said that she first broke her nose in a 2007 car accident, but was more focused on healing her other injuries and did not undergo surgery for her nose at the time.

In 2010, she broke her nose again, resulting in a “crooked” appearance. This time, because her nose was broken in two places, she was recommended surgery.

“Surgery for me was kind of appealing because you have surgery, you come out looking great, and then that’s it for the rest of your life,” she said.

Kuch underwent the procedure at 17, but a year later, she felt that the tip of her nose was “falling off to one side.” She underwent a revision procedure, but it only gave her a new insecurity, as the swelling did not seem to go down.

Play Video

Kuch visited a new doctor for a third procedure. After the surgery, however, she noticed a bump on the side of her nose. She underwent a fourth surgery in 2019.

In 2020, she posted an emotional YouTube video about yet another failed result.

“This is not my nose, this is not my face, and I feel like I’m walking around with somebody else’s mistakes on my face,” she said, adding that she had visited a plastic surgeon for a consultation for a fifth nose job.

Kuch said she never would have considered a nose job if she hadn’t broken her nose twice: “I would want to take back every single surgery and just have my regular nose.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog