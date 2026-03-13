Lifestyle AWAY FROM IT ALL Why Your Next Vacation Should Be at This Desert Hot Springs Hotel At this boutique wellness hideaway, daily stress dissolves into mineral steam. Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

As an Aussie who grew up by the ocean, I take an almost ecstatic pleasure in being in water, as if air is sometimes too heavy. I particularly seek out natural mineral water springs, rich in magnesium and sulphur, as it is one of the earth’s most restorative experiences—all the more precious in a desert environment.

There’s a slow-burn, wide-angle drama to arriving at the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, a boutique wellness hideaway marooned in the high desert mountains an hour east of San Diego Airport. The road unspools through boulder-strewn emptiness, the sky goes CinemaScope, and just when you think you’ve driven clean off the map, reality flickers and you suddenly feel beamed into another era entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

This oasis first drew wellness seekers, and by the 1920s, Hollywood stars to the original resort. After decades of decline, the now-revitalized hotel has been lovingly restored by a trio of creative owners who have reimagined the property as a boutique destination celebrating Jacumba’s heritage and wild-at-heart charm. They now offer updated treatments to enhance the experience, such as the buzzy wellness ingredient CBD, which is massaged onto skin.

The desert is bleached bone and blinding sky, date palms silhouetted against a stark horizon, and then, like a whisper from another decade, a retro sign coaxes you forward: Enter The Vortex.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Check-in happens inside a vintage caravan—kooky, improbable—then you pass through a carved, raw-timber doorway, into the aesthetic fever dream of a compound: 18 artisan rooms, two suites, a restaurant, and several mineral-rich pools.

Take Me to the Waters

Waking up at Jacumba, mist rises off the mineral springs as if the earth itself is exhaling. The Ritual Pool and The Solstice Pool are open-air. The Echo Room is a sanctuary scooped into a rounded chamber, a circular bath beneath a skylight. Slip into the small, round pool and look up: sky by day, stars by night, carved wood framing the entrance like a portal. The silence creates a delicious post-soak hush.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

Mineral bathing has been coveted since Roman times and adored by Victorian health seekers; I love feeling connected to ancient, more elemental cultures that elevated bathing to an art. Here, it is stripped back to bone-plaster walls. Rounded ceilings. Bamboo fencing bleached pale. Raw timber architraves.

Outside, oversized patios and rooms encircle the main pool. Carved daybeds lounge in the sun. Firepits flicker in the sequestered accommodation area, wicker study chairs angled for long conversations.

Erica Joan Productions/Erica Joan Productions

Camaraderie runs thick here: One couple, both staffers, lives on 80 acres nearby. Many wear oversized Stetsons, tattoos peeking from sleeves—a rural bohemia that feels entirely unforced.

The Treatments

In Jacumba, time loosens its grip. It offers the perfect opportunity to try deeply compressing treatments, which unfold in open-air spa tents nestled among Afghan pines. You enter canvas walls, breathing mountain air, the desert quiet pressing close. I took the option of trying it in my room instead—temptingly close to bed.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

Mateo, the resident practitioner with an easy, gentle warmth, is careful with the clichés.

“I don’t refer to myself as a healer,” he clarifies.

I tried the CBD oil treatment. The compound, derived from the cannabis plant, interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to help calm the nervous system and ease pain. This isn’t cannabis experienced party style—CBD is simply the relaxing component, a soothing complement to the other bodywork and mineral soak treatments, easing the nervous system into a gentler rhythm.

The CBD oil used in my massage complemented the treatment performed by the talented massage therapist. Mariyariya/Getty Images

“CBD interacts with receptors in the body that regulate anxiety without producing a high,” explains Mateo. “It complements my sessions by helping to reset the nervous system and reduce inflammation. It is non-psychoactive and generally safe for everyone, as it is easy on the liver and kidneys compared to many pharmaceutical products. I have yet to encounter any adverse reactions from its use.”

The CBD leaves me happily groggy, the perfect chaser to Mateo’s 120-minute Signature Tui Na Massage—which is performed over loose clothing—which does the heavy lifting of course correcting years of laptop use, something we humans are not designed for.

The technique draws from a 2,500-year-old Chinese medical tradition focused on circulation, Qi, and deep release, and I have never experienced any massage that focused on body alignment so deeply. The session is loosely three hours from intake to close.

There is no oil-slick spa choreography here. Instead, deliberate pressure, acupressure points, rhythmic kneading that works muscle, connective tissue, and meridians alike, and body positions held in place—a beat longer than usual—by Mateo’s powerful grip. He has a highly intuitive touch, accessing deep into tissue.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

Growing up, explains Mateo, he realised he could sense injury without touching, running his hands above a friend’s spine and feeling where trauma had lodged. The body, he continues, keeps a record of everything. Physical injuries may heal, but trauma, emotional or otherwise, lingers in tissue. Increasingly, his sessions include emotional release alongside musculoskeletal repair. Time blurs. Shoulders soften. Breath deepens.

Afterwards, I feel as loose-limbed as a kitten, as if I had dropped a bag of bricks. You leave lighter, but also more grounded, with a magically upright posture. As if gravity has been recalibrated. It is a truly wondrous experience, deepening the spell of the atmosphere and mineral springs.

The signature 120-minute immersion is $444—and it’s worth every penny.

The Speakeasy: an Inky Cocoon

From blinding daylight, you step into the darkness - delicious and disorienting. A snake handle sets the tone: nocturnal, mythic. Inside, black tufted leather booths glow under fringed Moroccan pendants. There’s kitsch topless erotica art, a tiny disco ball, and staff in oversized cowboy hats. Rustic cool with a wink.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

,

Music slides from Iggy Pop to Yma Sumac - tiki lounge kitsch melting into late-night rockabilly edge. Signature cocktails carry pagan-tinged names - Moon of the Religion, Far East Bazaar. Pomegranate and hibiscus-infused gin are delicately illuminated by the low light, appearing a shimmering shade of ruby.

The Levitation mocktail is like alchemy in a glass, containing honey, lemon, palo santo, and lavender. Bloody Marys arrive spiked with tequila or mezcal. And the Morning Ritual juice, a bright combination of beet, carrot, and pineapple, glows like sunset.

Dining: High Desert, High Drama

Repurposed studs and volcanic-black rock add personality to the dining room. Breeze-block panels hint at the original bones. Aztec-inflected art shares wall space with plein air desert paintings.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

Breakfast leans into old-school highway classics—eggs, potato hash, bacon, and avocado—elevated without losing their swagger. Fig toast drips with orange blossom honey. Creamy grits cradle U10 prawns. By night: bone-in pork chop with red potato mash; swordfish glossed with harissa butter.

There’s even a hybrid dessert: waffle folded taco-style around ice cream and chocolate sprinkles, a playful nod to roadside Americana. It is punk-coded, Marfa-madness energy without the patchouli cliché.

The Rooms: Bleached & Beautiful

The aesthetic is bone and neutral, scrubbed wood and hessian textures; big stone paving underfoot in bathrooms; sculpted niches scooped directly from walls—no shelves.

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel

A 1920s font carries through menus and pool signs, a gracenote to organic design elements like metal and rice paper. Umbrellas are made from raw palm fronds. A record player rests atop a carved dresser where paint has peeled poetically with time.

The Township: Charmingly Serene

Step onto Main Street and it feels like a film set: timber posts, tiny semi-detached shops, paddle cactus punctuating the dust. An old petrol station flickers with neon and a classic car parked just so.

There’s a mural-covered art gallery featuring Mexican iconography, a disused bathhouse where the community now gathers, and a vintage antique store with a doll in the window that feels faintly haunted. The owners bought the whole town, or close to it. The effect is immersive and wonderfully surreal.

In Jacumba, city stress dissolves into mineral steam. What’s left is water, wood, music, touch—enough to melt the city slicker lifestyle clean away for a restorative weekend.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog