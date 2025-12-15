Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow wants to clear up any confusion you might have about her face.

After seeing a video on Instagram that speculated about her cosmetic work, the 39-year-old actress chimed in to clarify what she has—and has not—had done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Bailey is a physician’s associate in St. Louis, Missouri, who performs injectables at Face Forward Regenerative Aesthetics. She posts beauty-related memes and celebrity before-and-afters on Instagram, often discussing her theories about the procedures people have undergone. The video in question compared a set of photos, ostensibly “before” and “after” shots, to illustrate Bailey’s hypothesis about Snow’s possible cosmetic work.

In response to the video, the Pitch Perfect star posted a friendly yet blunt comment to shut down rumors of rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and other procedures.

Co-stars Claire Danes and Brittany Snow attend Netflix's 'The Beast In Me' premiere at The Plaza Hotel on November 5, 2025, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“I’ve never had any surgery. Not one. No nose job (people have told me I needed one! But no),” Snow wrote. “No eyelids, no facelift. Nothing. I just lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox and lasers. Just for the record. ❤️"

Bailey’s post also included before-and-afters of other starlets, including Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson (pre- and post-bangs), Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway. The text overlay alluded to the stars’ well-dosed, strategic Botox injections for a balanced and natural appearance.

Careers that require on-camera work tend to come with constant flurries of speculation over what you have or haven’t changed—and Snow has been in the public eye almost her entire life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow began her career on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light at the age of 12. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, it’s easy to dig through photos and see that while her face may have changed slightly with age (which tends to happen to everyone), there haven’t been significant changes to her bone structure.

Brittany Snow at Netflix's 'The Beast in Me' FYC event on November 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Bailey originally posted the before-and-after of Snow on November 6, but Snow just responded this week. In the days since Snow’s comment, Bailey posted again, praising the actress for being “a transparent queen.” Now, if only we could get exact specifics on the Botox units and the types of laser treatments she’s getting.