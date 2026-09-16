GLOW GET IT I Recreated Selena Gomez’s Red Carpet Glow With Her Makeup Artist’s New Foundation Consider me red carpet ready. Sephora.

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If there’s one beauty category I can’t get enough of, it’s foundation. I own at least 20 tubes, and trust me—none of them are collecting dust. There’s a time and place for every foundation I keep in my rotation (skin tints included—though I’m usually a full-coverage kind of person). I’ve been turning to Refy’s Skin Base Skin Tint when I want to look put together for the gym, while switching over to a slew of others for nighttime glam, including the new pro makeup artist launch, Mp.h Le Skin Weightless Foundation. Makeup artists just get it right.

So, when I heard Selena Gomez’ makeup artist Hung Vanngo launched a 38-shade Red Carpet Skin Luminous Longwear Serum Foundation, I had to forgive myself for adding yet another formula to my ever-expanding collection. After all, this pro has created some of Gomez’s most memorable makeup looks, including her golden glam moment for the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14.

I have dry skin, so I’m always looking for a slightly dewy finish that keeps my skin hydrated without leaving me looking downright oily. Sometimes when I need more longevity from my makeup look, I’ll opt for a matte foundation. Unfortunately, for those of us who aren’t in our twenties, finding a matte foundation that doesn’t emphasize texture, fine lines, and dry patches isn’t easy—the line between “soft matte” and “matte” is tricky.

Sephora.

The Red Carpet Skin Luminous Longwear Serum Foundation is one of the rare foundations that strikes the perfect balance between a long-wearing matte and a second-skin finish. It’s one of the only foundations I’ve used that truly delivers on its “natural matte” description.

Sephora $ 46 Hung Vanngo Beauty Red Carpet Skin Luminous Longwear Serum Foundation The nourishing, soft-focus formula is also infused with skincare ingredients, making it great for dry, mature, and sensitive skin. Shop Now Sephora

The serum foundation is enriched with hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration, niacinamide, and licorice extract for brightness and a more even complexion with regular use. It also contains microspheres that instantly blur the appearance of imperfections for a filter-like, airbrushed finish that doesn’t look mask-like.

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Another thing that sets this foundation apart is its innovative shade-matching technology. Every shade is “neutral by design.” Many foundation shade ranges are built around strong warm and cool tones, which can make getting the right hue tricky. The Red Carpet Skin Luminous Longwear Serum Foundation features neutral-forward shades handcrafted by Vanngo that don’t pull too pink or too yellow. I often have to blend a couple of shades to get the right match, but with this one I found my perfect match in shade 11.

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Most “serum” foundations either don’t offer the coverage I’m looking for, fade and crease within an hour of application, or feel overly greasy. With decades of experience as a makeup artist working on all skin tones and skin types, Vanngo has perfected the art of the serum foundation, delivering that elusive luminous matte finish that looks (and feels) like your skin.

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