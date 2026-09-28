Cushion Foundation Is Back—Here’s How to Actually Use It
Expert makeup artists share tips and tricks for applying cushion foundations for a glowy, even, and long-wearing base.
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Cushion foundations are resurging about two decades after they hit the market.
The complexion category is relatively young in the beauty world. Cushion foundations are widely credited with debuting in Korea in 2008, courtesy of Amorepacific, and were quickly lauded for their convenience. Plus, many are multi-use, combining buildable coverage with SPF and skincare in one compact that works for a range of skin types, including mature skin. But its popularity wasn’t necessarily the same on a global scale.
Lately, that’s changing—at least in the U.S. As K-beauty keeps a strong hold in the U.S. beauty market, so too does its influence on innovation.
This was the year many major makeup brands put their own spin on cushion foundations and pushed to bring Korean-inspired makeup tech to the States.
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YSL Beauty led the charge in May with its new YSL Beauty Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation, available in 31 shades. By the end of the summer, L’Oréal Paris launched its own take: a longwear version with just 20 shades.
Keep reading for expert tips on how to apply the complexion product, what to avoid, and our favorites to shop.
How to Apply Cushion Foundation
“The beauty of a cushion foundation is that it really lends itself to thin, controlled layers,” YSL Beauty national artist J. Brandon Correa tells the Daily Beast.
With that being said, cushion foundations do need to be applied differently than a stick or liquid. After all, Correa says his biggest “don’t” around these complexion products is “treating a cushion like liquid foundation in different packaging.” Instead, a slightly different application technique unlocks its magic.
“I like to pick up a small amount of product on the puff and press it into the skin rather than swipe or drag it across the face. Start where you want the most coverage, usually through the center of the face, then gently tap and diffuse outward,” Correa says. Because these foundations are often buildable, you can always add another layer following the same steps for a little more coverage.
Most times, an application sponge comes in the same package as a cushion foundation. For the most even application, he recommends using different parts of the sponge, mimicking different brushes for different parts of the face. “The broader surface is perfect for larger areas of the face, while the edge can get beautifully around the nose, under the eyes, and anywhere you want a little more precision.”
When it comes to setting your foundation, powder isn’t always your friend, since it can obscure the fresh, radiant look a cushion foundation imparts.
In fact, Claudia Betancur, a L’Oréal Paris “League of Experts” makeup artist, cautions against topping off a cushion foundation with too much powder. “I would only use powder when it’s truly necessary, and even then, I would apply a very small amount in specific areas, such as around the nose or T-zone, especially if someone tends to get a little oily there,” Betancur says.
The Cons of Cushion Foundations
While the formulas and application technique can work great for some, cushion foundations are notoriously not inclusive when it comes to shade range.
When early iterations of Korean-originating cushions came out, they rarely included deeper skin tones. To this day, many shade ranges don’t include deeper tones, or they may offer only a fraction of the variation found in the full range.
The Best Cushion Foundations to Shop
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Cushion Foundation
Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Long-Lasting Hydrating Compact Cushion Foundation
YSL Beauty Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation
Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion
Revolution Beauty Superdewy Cushion Foundation
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