TAP AND GLOW Cushion Foundation Is Back—Here’s How to Actually Use It Expert makeup artists share tips and tricks for applying cushion foundations for a glowy, even, and long-wearing base. Irina Piskova/Getty Images

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Cushion foundations are resurging about two decades after they hit the market.

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The complexion category is relatively young in the beauty world. Cushion foundations are widely credited with debuting in Korea in 2008, courtesy of Amorepacific, and were quickly lauded for their convenience. Plus, many are multi-use, combining buildable coverage with SPF and skincare in one compact that works for a range of skin types, including mature skin. But its popularity wasn’t necessarily the same on a global scale.

Lately, that’s changing—at least in the U.S. As K-beauty keeps a strong hold in the U.S. beauty market, so too does its influence on innovation.

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This was the year many major makeup brands put their own spin on cushion foundations and pushed to bring Korean-inspired makeup tech to the States.

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YSL Beauty led the charge in May with its new YSL Beauty Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation, available in 31 shades. By the end of the summer, L’Oréal Paris launched its own take: a longwear version with just 20 shades.

Keep reading for expert tips on how to apply the complexion product, what to avoid, and our favorites to shop.

How to Apply Cushion Foundation

“The beauty of a cushion foundation is that it really lends itself to thin, controlled layers,” YSL Beauty national artist J. Brandon Correa tells the Daily Beast.

With that being said, cushion foundations do need to be applied differently than a stick or liquid. After all, Correa says his biggest “don’t” around these complexion products is “treating a cushion like liquid foundation in different packaging.” Instead, a slightly different application technique unlocks its magic.

“I like to pick up a small amount of product on the puff and press it into the skin rather than swipe or drag it across the face. Start where you want the most coverage, usually through the center of the face, then gently tap and diffuse outward,” Correa says. Because these foundations are often buildable, you can always add another layer following the same steps for a little more coverage.

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Most times, an application sponge comes in the same package as a cushion foundation. For the most even application, he recommends using different parts of the sponge, mimicking different brushes for different parts of the face. “The broader surface is perfect for larger areas of the face, while the edge can get beautifully around the nose, under the eyes, and anywhere you want a little more precision.”

When it comes to setting your foundation, powder isn’t always your friend, since it can obscure the fresh, radiant look a cushion foundation imparts.

In fact, Claudia Betancur, a L’Oréal Paris “League of Experts” makeup artist, cautions against topping off a cushion foundation with too much powder. “I would only use powder when it’s truly necessary, and even then, I would apply a very small amount in specific areas, such as around the nose or T-zone, especially if someone tends to get a little oily there,” Betancur says.

The Cons of Cushion Foundations

While the formulas and application technique can work great for some, cushion foundations are notoriously not inclusive when it comes to shade range.

When early iterations of Korean-originating cushions came out, they rarely included deeper skin tones. To this day, many shade ranges don’t include deeper tones, or they may offer only a fraction of the variation found in the full range.

The Best Cushion Foundations to Shop

Ulta $ 20 L'Oréal Paris Infallible Cushion Foundation The newest cushion foundation to hit the market is L'Oréal Paris’ Infallible Cushion Foundation, which launched in August 2026. The long-wear foundation is formulated to last for up to 24 hours and leaves the skin with a demi-matte finish. What we love is that it’s not just long-lasting, but it's also waterproof and transfer-resistant. It has, however, a limited shade range with only 20 options, and few of those are for deep tones. "With a cushion foundation like this one, formulated with [a majority of] skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, I also love that you can maintain that fresh, natural, radiant quality of the skin,” Betancur adds. “[It] feels lightweight and comfortable, leaving the complexion looking soft, natural, radiant, and beautifully fresh.” Shop Now Ulta

Sephora $ 32 Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Long-Lasting Hydrating Compact Cushion Foundation Jung Saem Mool, a popular Korean brand founded by celebrity makeup artist Jung Saem Mool, offers one of the more inclusive cushion foundations, with 38 shades total, including several in deeper tones. This formula is similar to many others on this list: It can flex up to 24 hours of wear and has a matte-to-natural finish. But it’s unlike the rest because it has built-in sun protection. The best part? JSM’s formula has an SPF of 50. Shop Now Sephora

Nordstrom $ 49 YSL Beauty Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation Like YSL Beauty’s highly coveted eyeshadow palettes, its cushion foundation comes in a compact design inspired by the French brand’s quilted leather bags. With 31 shades in its range, this formula is one of the lighter-weight options on the market. It offers medium coverage for a more breathable, second-skin finish without being completely sheer. This hydrating foundation is especially good for dry and mature skin types. Shop Now Nordstrom

Amazon $ 25 Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion If you’re tuned into BeautyTok, you’ve probably seen TirTir’s viral cushion foundation range. This one flexes long wearability, with the brand claiming it can last up to 72 hours—though we’d never recommend going that long if you can avoid it. This full-coverage foundation has a semi-matte finish, meaning it can work for all skin types and can be especially good for oily skin. Like many advanced formulas on the market today, it’s infused with skincare ingredients like collagen-boosting hibiscus extract and hydrating water lily extract. Though its shade range includes 40 different options, the overwhelming majority of them are for fair to medium skin tones. Shop Now Amazon

Ulta $ 14 Revolution Beauty Superdewy Cushion Foundation Revolution Beauty’s cushion foundation is not only super affordable, but it's also enriched with skincare ingredients on par with what you’d expect from prestige and luxury formulas. It contains skin-smoothing peptides and hydrating blueberry extract to plump and prime. It feels lightweight on the skin and allows for buildable coverage. The Superdewy Cushion Foundation shade range spans 20 options, with less than a handful being made for deeper tones. Shop At Ulta

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