Lifestyle BEARD GAME All the Products I Used to Grow (and Maintain) My Beard From the awkward phase to a full-grown finish, these are the products that got me there. Dani Serrano/Getty Images

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Whether you’re naturally well-endowed with a full face of fuzz or looking to grow one, having a beard is not only a look—it’s a lifestyle. I grew my beard by accident, and now I can’t imagine myself without it. I love the way my beard looks, how it feels, and the different styles I can try out with it. Unfortunately, the process of growing a full beard is not always easy—and at times, it can be very, very itchy.

Then, once you do have your beard at length, fullness, and style you like, you have to maintain it. It might seem obvious, but beards are a commitment. Without proper care, you’re going to run into itchy, irritated skin that flakes off, split ends, flyaways, and collects odor. Even if you’re not complaining about the side effects of facial hair ownership, your partner will likely chide you about coarse whiskers and beard burn (yes, it’s a thing).

From diamond to triangles, there are all kinds of beard styles, but the basic care and maintenance of them remains much the same. If you take care of your beard, it will take care of you. Whether you want an eccentric philosopher look or the classic Greek warrior beard, here’s how to help grow your facial hair and keep your beard feeling smooth, looking healthy, and helping you put your best face forward.

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Amazon $ 40 Beard Club Beard Growth Kit Most beards don’t fail—they quit too early. There’s a reason seasoned groomers swear by the “three-week rule”: that awkward, itchy phase when sharp, bristly hairs start breaking through the skin and suddenly your face feels like it’s under attack. It’s not you; it’s physics. Fortunately, the right toolkit can help. The Beard Club Enhanced Growth Kit is a solid starter pack designed to get you past the scratchy stage and into full-beard territory without losing your sanity or damaging your (and your partner’s) skin barrier. The kit includes everything you need to support healthier, fuller growth: a derma roller to help stimulate follicles, growth oil and balm to nourish and soften coarse hairs, and grooming essentials to keep things looking polished. With these essentials, you’ll experience less itch, fewer flakes, and a beard that actually cooperates. Without proper hydration, you’re looking at dryness, frizz, and the dreaded beardruff. Using a growth oil or balm daily helps condition both the hair and the skin underneath, keeping everything softer and boosting the circulation to the skin for accelerated hair growth. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 22 STMNT Grooming Goods Beard Oil Another antidote to the three-week rule, STMNT Beard Oil is a vegan, silicone-free formula that keeps itchiness and irritation at bay. It gets bonus points because it smells like a woodsy incense, so it doubles as a subtle cologne. I recently switched to STMNT Beard Oil from a popular drugstore brand formula (I won’t name names), and I find that it does the best job at moisturizing my beard. Plus, beard oil isn’t just for the early stages of growth. After you’ve grown your beard in, you’ll still want to use the oil daily to avoid the dryness that causes frizziness and let the beard “lie” naturally. It also keeps the skin beneath the beard hydrated, which is crucial in avoiding flakes of beardruff, while it softens the coarse hairs and prevents split ends and dryness that haunt so many longer beards. Shop At Amazon

Lush $ 16 Lush Kalamazoo Beard And Facial Wash You wash your face. You wash your hair. So it goes without saying you should be washing your beard, too. Now that it’s grown in and you’re using oil regularly, a little daily upkeep is non-negotiable to keep it clean and odor-free. I like Lush Kalamazoo Beard & Facial Wash because it pulls double duty as a beard shampoo and a face wash. I’ll use it in the shower or keep it by the sink for mornings and before bed—it’s just easier having something that versatile. Regular facial cleansers don’t really cut it here, since they often strip the skin of its natural oils. This isn’t what your beard (or the skin underneath it) needs. On the other hand, shampoo meant for your hair is usually too harsh, leaving your beard dry and brittle. Kalamazoo hits the sweet spot: it cleans the skin underneath, lifts away sweat and dirt, and rinses out product buildup without stripping the oils that are supposed to be there. It doesn’t leave behind a greasy film or leave me asking myself, “Why does my beard feel worse after I washed it?” Since switching to this 2-in-1 formula, my beard feels noticeably softer. Shop At Lush

Every Man Jack $ 12 Every Man Jack Vanilla Cedar Beard & Scruff Softening Butter Beard hairs are often coarser than the hair on our heads. Plus, they can be curly, fringy, and a little chaotic. Even when they’re straight, they like to grow at odd angles and hit weird poses. One hair out of place might be fine, but as they start to accumulate around your face, you look disheveled and unkempt. While the grunge look is eternal (if you ask me, any way), that’s not always an appriopraite aesthetic for your 9 to 5, weddings, etc. That is where beard butter comes in. Put a dab on your fingers, run it through your beard until clear, then shape it. Every Man Jack's Vanilla & Cedar Beard Butter is my favorite. Ostensibly, a beard butter is all about control. The primary function is to tame “flyaways,” or a single hair here or there that decides to go its own way. It isn’t exactly about hold; it’s more about uniformity and shape. But what I personally like about this Every Man Jack butter is that it also adds texture and depth to my beard. Every Man Jack has a variety of scents, but all of its beard butters do an outstanding job at helping you shape your beard, keep all the hair going in the direction you want it to, and provide some real texture. I tried it because I have allergies and sensitive skin and it’s paraben, dye, and phthalate-free. I stuck with it because it forms easily and smells fantastic. Shop At Every Man Jack Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 100 Norelco Philips All-in-One 9000 Series 23-Piece Trimmer I had a hair stylist once who also cut my beard. I’d go about every 50 days or so for a haircut and a beard trim. She really knew what she was doing and would layer and shape my beard in ways I thought I could never replicate at home. She told me that her husband (who was also Greek) had dual crowns and that she trimmed his beard weekly, so doing mine was really familiar. Eventually, she got pregnant, took time off, and finally retired to become a graphic designer. Good for her, but what about me? What about my beard? Who was going to manicure it, trim it, and make it look cool? It turns out the answer had been staring me in the mirror the whole time. The Phillips Norelco 9000 23-In-One Trimmer is the best option for someone who wants to, or has to, layer, shape, trim, and maintain their own beard. Look, we’d all love a stylist on hand, but it’s just not realistic or cost-feasible, and Phillips gets that. First of all, it’s made of stainless steel, not to hate on the plastic shavers out there, but the steel is real, it’s like a weapon, and it unlocks something primal. The multi-guard set that comes with offers 27 lengths to choose from, since a beard is three-dimensional. The precision trimmer without the guards is narrow and lets me get precise around my mouth and neck without the danger of cutting myself. I feel like I use the adjustable comb the most day to day, but when I have time, I’ll use the detail trimmer to clean up the edges. If you don’t have an accurate, locked-in stylist on call, believe me, this is the next best thing. Shop At Amazon

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