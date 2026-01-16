Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film, One Battle After Another, won big at the Golden Globe Awards, but its success did not come without injuries. His co-star, Chase Infiniti, revealed that she accidentally “botched” the 51-year-old’s beard while shaving his face—and that Leo didn’t have any say in the matter.

“I remember my first auditions [for the role]. I was definitely a bit nervous going into it,” Infiniti, 25, revealed to Jimmy Kimmel during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

In One Battle After Another, DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, an aging former anarchist whose sole focus in life is protecting teenage daughter, Willa (Infiniti), from malicious government forces led by Colonel Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn).

Knowing this was Infiniti’s first role, director Paul Thomas Anderson suggested an unusual bonding exercise to get the young actress more comfortable.

”Around the time I was getting to my last callback and chemistry reads, one of the things that Paul had me do to kind of have me and Leo bond was [shave] his face,” Infiniti told Kimmel.

DiCaprio in the movie 'One Battle After Another' IMDb

She continued, “Paul was trying to figure out what [DiCaprio’s] facial hair was going to look like. And he was like, ‘Here, Chase, go in and shave his face.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve never used an electric shaver before, so I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

The result left something to be desired, Infiniti admitted: “I ended up making it crooked.”

Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benicio del Toro at the Annual Critics' Choice Awards in January 2026. Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“Really! That’s a weird thing to do, isn’t it?” Kimmel responded. “That’s a lot of responsibility. That face is like a national treasure.”

“Oh, trust. I was like shaking the entire time,” Infiniti said. “I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I hope I don’t do anything wrong.’”

“Did Leo get a vote on an amateur face shaver doing that to his face?” Kimmel asked, adding, “Or was it just Paul completely in charge?”

“It was definitely Paul,” Infiniti confirmed.

IMDb

Despite the mishap, Infiniti spoke highly of her experience on the set and her co-stars. In addition to DiCaprio and Penn, the film’s lineup features several other famous faces, including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and Regina Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just feel fortunate that, like my entire One Battle family has been so supportive and just uplifting me this entire time.”

Kimmel asked Infiniti who she spent time with on the set, noting that she was the youngest actor in the film.

“I felt very fortunate because everyone on set let me observe,” Infiniti said. “And anytime that I wasn’t shooting, I would hang around Paul as much as I could and ask him any questions, or hang around Leo when I could and just ask and poke their brains about anything possible.”