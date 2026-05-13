Lifestyle HIGH BROW I Tried Brow Shampoo to See If It’s Worth the Hype This brow shampoo is my secret to fuller brows. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Sania Brow Bar/TorriPhoto/Getty.

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While I’ve always been fortunate to have naturally fairly symmetrical and full brows, as I’ve gotten older, they’ve become a bit more sparse. I’ve used eyebrow serums in the past to help restore volume, but most of the formulas left my skin irritated—one even caused a breakout. I’d never considered washing my brows with a shampoo until discovering celebrity brow artist Sania Vucetaj’s Sania’s Brow Bar lineup. After stubborn breakouts and shedding failed to cease, I decided it wouldn’t hurt to try shampooing my brows.

Admittedly, I was skeptical at first: would a brow shampoo do anything that my normal cleanser wouldn’t? After a couple of months of collecting dust in my beauty closet, I eventually gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised by the results.

While brow shampoo isn’t exactly a conventional beauty product—the Sania’s Brow Shampoo was the first of its kind on the market—it’s formulated to remove product buildup and residue, prevent flakiness, and stimulate growth with ingredients like biotin. After all, just like the hair on our heads, it’s also prone to product build-up, breakage, and age-related thinning.

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Since introducing the shampoo into my daily shower routine over three years ago, the dry skin and occasional breakout behind my brows have yet to return. I’ve also noticed a natural fluff and far less brow fall-out. Since incorporating the shampoo into my routine, I no longer need brow gel to achieve that bushy, full look.

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The brow shampoo helps create a better foundation for your brow pencil, too. Until I came across Sania’s Brow Pencil in 2023, I avoided brow pencils altogether. With an unsteady hand, I found most of them tough to work with—or not quite the right shade, texture, or width.

The secret to this one is the angled tip that makes filling in impossible to mess up—and even if you do, the powder-like texture makes for super easy corrections. The dual-ended brush also helps keep brow hairs neat and orderly, as well as move them back into the right direction.

Revolve $ 35 Sania’s Brow Bar Angled Mechanical Brow Pencil This foolproof pencil delivers precision and control with the forgivingness of a power formula. Shop At Revolve Shop At Sania’s Brow Bar

On a no-makeup day, the one beauty product I’ll still use is this brow product. After my skincare routine, I’ll fill in the front of my brows for a more symmetrical, square shape and then refine and fill in as needed for a natural look that’s more polished.

This powdery brow pencil gives me the control and staying power of a brow gel without the stiff, crunchy finish. Plus, I’ve found that many brow gels (especially the laminated-effect formulas) tend to leave my brows feeling brittle and prone to fallout, so being able to skip that step altogether has likely helped me maintain their fullness.

Even in the most humid conditions, I haven’t had this brow pencil smudge or move—a plus that has earned this item a permanent spot in both my at-home makeup cabinet and my travel bag.

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